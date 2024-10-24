Bayer and Dewpoint Therapeutics sign Licensing Agreement for Heart Disease Program

Bayer obtains global license to develop and commercialize disease-modifying treatment specifically for dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) patients characterized by specific mutations

Post-licensing, companies will continue to collaborate on cardiovascular and renal programs

Dewpoint will receive an upfront and additional development and commercial milestone payments amounting to an estimated $424 million, excluding royalties



BERLIN and BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayer has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for a heart disease program to treat dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) patients, who are characterized through carrying specific mutations. This is the first option exercise under the research collaboration between Bayer and Dewpoint Therapeutics, Inc., which began in November 2019.It leverages Dewpoint’s proprietary platform for biomolecular condensates and Bayer’s small molecule R&D capabilities to develop new treatments for cardiovascular and renal diseases.

“One of the biggest challenges in drug discovery lies in tackling the undruggable human proteome,” said Juergen Eckhardt, M.D., Head of Business Development and Licensing at Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division. “The emerging paradigm of biomolecular condensates is expanding the traditional drug target space for small molecules by unveiling new targets and new approaches to previously intractable targets. We are excited to be part of this new wave of innovation together with Dewpoint Therapeutics as it is our ambition to provide transformative medicines to cardiovascular patients with the highest unmet needs.”

Dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) is a heart muscle disease where the ventricles enlarge and struggle to pump blood effectively. The licensed program focuses on an innovative method to address a specific form of DCM linked to mutations that lead to the formation of disease-associated condensates. This form of DCM is a severe condition with significant unmet medical needs, characterized by early onset heart failure and frequent life-threatening arrhythmias.

“We are excited about the novel discoveries made possible by our collaboration with Bayer, which have immense potential to transform the treatment of DCM,” said Ameet Nathwani, CEO of Dewpoint Therapeutics. “The licensing of the first discovery program underscores the scientific validation of our proprietary condensate-based approach, which identifies and targets the underlying condensate drivers of complex diseases. The pre-clinical findings in this program suggest that a condensate-modifying small molecule can reverse the fundamental disease process. We are delighted that Bayer has exercised its option to license this exciting program which will further strengthen our ongoing collaboration to explore innovative treatments for cardiovascular and renal diseases.”

Dewpoint Therapeutics will receive an upfront and additional development and commercial milestone payments amounting to an estimated $424 million, excluding royalties. The ongoing collaboration follows Bayer's participation in Dewpoint's January 2019 Series A financing round through Leaps by Bayer, the strategic investment unit of Bayer.

About Condensates

Condensates are membraneless organelles that form dynamically throughout the cell via a process called phase separation. These subcellular compartments organize and concentrate molecules within cells to enable a diversity of key biochemical processes. The dysregulation of biomolecular condensates has been observed in many diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders. Condensate-modifying drugs (c-mods) potentially provide novel therapeutic options for complex diseases and historically undruggable targets.

About Dewpoint Therapeutics

Dewpoint is the leading biotech company in the application of biomolecular condensate biology towards the development of a new generation of therapeutics to address diseases of high unmet need. The realization that a vast range of conditions are regulated by or arise from the dysfunction of condensates has provided new possibilities for modulating the function of high-value targets previously deemed ‘undruggable,’ opening unexplored avenues to identify hundreds of novel therapeutic targets. Dewpoint’s proprietary AI/ML-powered state-of-the-art platform underlies a drug discovery pipeline that spans multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurodegenerative, cardiopulmonary, and metabolic diseases. Through collaborations with Bayer, Novo Nordisk, and Evotec, Dewpoint pushes the boundaries to accelerate the translation of condensate biology into medicine for patients suffering from difficult-to-treat diseases. Learn more at Dewpointx.com.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, “Health for all, Hunger for none,” the company’s products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2023, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 47.6 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Bayer Media Contact :

Malena Johannes, phone +49 173 5470379

Email: malena.johannes@bayer.com

Dewpoint Media Contact :

Email: media@dewpointx.com

Dewpoint Investor Contact :

Michael Fenn, Ph.D.

Email: mfenn@dewpointx.com

