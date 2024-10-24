Harsco Environmental Secures 10-Year Contract with Nucor Steel Kingman

Harsco Environmental expands its reach to Arizona, servicing Nucor Steel Kingman

The Company will provide slag and scrap management services

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a global, market-leading provider of steel mill services and products and a division of Enviri Corporation, today announced that it has signed a 10-year services contract with Nucor Steel Kingman in Arizona, a leading manufacturer of steel and steel products.

“Harsco Environmental is pleased to partner with Nucor Steel Kingman,” stated Harsco Environmental Regional President of North America, Joe Burkey. “This contract is a testament to our commitment to safety and sustainability, and we are proud to be a technology partner providing Nucor with economically viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of their production co-products.”

Harsco Environmental’s contract will start in 2025 and deliver comprehensive services to Nucor Steel Kingman, including slag recovery from the melt shop, slag processing and metal recovery, scrap yard management, and ecoproducts™ sales, including from recovered metallics, and processed slag as an environmentally friendly alternative for natural aggregate and mill scale.

About Harsco Environmental

Enviri’s Harsco Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. Harsco Environmental is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production co-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The Company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.