TechFlow Earns Two New Success Memos from the DoD’s Defense Innovation Unit for Self-Sustaining EV Charging Solution

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechFlow, a 100% employee-owned leader in innovative energy, mobility, logistics, base operations, and digital solutions, today announced the receipt of two new success memorandums from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for its self-sustaining electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure prototypes at Naval Base San Diego and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The DIU is a Department of Defense (DoD) organization that accelerates commercial technology.

The company has earned three DoD success memos, building on previous recognition of its data-driven, systems-based, risk-adjusted approach to EV charging infrastructure. TechFlow is poised to help the Federal Government scale its EV charging infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for zero-emission non-tactical vehicles, driven by an Executive Order mandating all non-tactical vehicle acquisitions to be zero-emissions by 2027, and the Government’s goal to fully transition its non-tactical fleet by 2035.

These success memos place TechFlow in a class by itself as the first and only company to successfully develop EV charging infrastructure prototype solutions for the Army Reserve, Navy, and Marine Corps. It remains the only company to have earned success memos for EV charging infrastructure solutions from multiple DoD Services after successful execution of geographically, and technologically diverse prototypes.

TechFlow’s prototypes for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps deliver self-sustaining capabilities that enable DoD customers to effectively reduce costs, scale operations, and strengthen energy resilience. Built with an open systems design, these prototypes offer the flexibility for Federal Government customers to achieve mission success now and in the future by enabling TechFlow’s solution to evolve with changing EV charging needs, mission requirements, and technological advancements.

As EV adoption continues to surpass the available charging infrastructure in both government and private sectors, TechFlow’s dual-use capabilities offer a novel solution. Using the same equipment, these chargers accommodate the charging demands of both government-owned vehicles (GOVs) and personally owned vehicles (POVs), maximizing asset effectiveness and reducing the infrastructure footprint on military installations. This dual-use approach helps TechFlow’s Federal Government customers meet mission requirements and maintain operational readiness while also addressing the increasing demand for POV charging.

During the evaluation periods at Naval Base San Diego and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, TechFlow’s prototype solution maintained an impressive Driver Availability Uptime exceeding 98%. This high level of reliability reflects TechFlow’s commitment to supporting its customers’ missions and ensuring operational readiness. To deliver a nearly flawless uptime rate, TechFlow carefully selected equipment suited to each site’s specific requirements, proactively monitored EV chargers across the company’s entire hardware and software network, and leveraged a 24/7/365 call center staffed by TechFlow employee-owners to rapidly respond to driver calls and queries.

At Naval Base San Diego, TechFlow enhanced and modernized the existing power grid to support large-scale Level 3 EV charging and installed 10 Level 2 chargers to complement four Level 3 chargers during the prototype demonstration. At Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, TechFlow installed 46 Level 2 charging ports and is currently adding 22 more along with several new Level 3 DC fast chargers. In both locations, TechFlow also implemented cloud-based software, including a dashboard for real-time control and monitoring of the EV chargers.

“Scaling the Federal Government’s EV charging infrastructure is about more than just adding chargers – it requires fast, effective deployment that meets demanding mission readiness standards, and TechFlow is up to the challenge,” said VP of Energy and Mobility Solutions Michael Genseal. “We’re proud to have developed our methodology in close collaboration with our DoD partners and DIU to help the Federal Government achieve its zero-emission goals while enhancing energy resilience, reducing costs, and gaining the operational advantages that EVs deliver.”

TechFlow is continuing a prototype project with the Marine Corps to incorporate renewable energy generation and battery energy storage systems, which is slated to receive an additional success memo. The company is also nearing completion on a prototype project with the U.S. Air Force, which if successful, will represent the fourth DoD service to issue a success memo for TechFlow’s self-sustaining EV charging infrastructure solutions.

