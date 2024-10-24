Absci to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a data-first generative AI drug creation company, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium (New York, NY)

Hosting 1x1 meetings on Thursday, November 7

Guggenheim Securities Inaugural Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA)

Fireside chat on Monday, November 11 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and hosting 1x1 meetings

UBS Global Healthcare Conference (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA)

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 13 at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:15 a.m. Pacific Time, and hosting 1x1 meetings

Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Fireside chat on Monday, November 18 at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:50 a.m. Pacific Time, and hosting 1x1 meetings

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference (London, UK)

Hosting 1x1 meetings on Tuesday, November 19 and Wednesday, November 20

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the fireside chat sessions on the company’s investor relations website at: investors.absci.com .

About Absci

Absci is a data-first generative AI drug creation company that combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug Creation ™ platform unlocks the potential to accelerate time to clinic and increase the probability of success by simultaneously optimizing multiple drug characteristics important to both development and therapeutic benefit. With the data to train, the AI to create, and the wet lab to validate, we can screen billions of cells per week, allowing us to go from AI-designed candidates to wet lab-validated candidates in as little as six weeks. Absci’s headquarters is in Vancouver, WA, with our AI Research Lab in New York City and an Innovation Center in Zug, Switzerland. Visit www.absci.com and follow us on LinkedIn ( @absci ), X (Twitter) ( @Abscibio ), and YouTube .

