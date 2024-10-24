ENGIE announces Power Purchase Agreement with Google – Will supply power from its largest U.S. solar project to date

HOUSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGIE North America (ENGIE) announced they recently completed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Google to supply 90 MW of renewable energy from its Chillingham solar project in Bell County, Texas. This agreement in the United States (U.S.) expands on ENGIE and Google’s prior collaborations in Europe and is the fifth renewable energy project under agreement between the two companies globally.

To support its operations in Texas, Google will purchase a portion of the 350 MW facility’s output which is expected to commence operation later this year. The Chillingham solar project was developed by ENGIE, who will also construct and operate the project located north of Austin, Texas.

This agreement was facilitated through LEAP™ ( LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process), which was co-developed by Google and LevelTen Energy to make sourcing and executing clean energy PPAs more efficient, and contributes to Google’s ambitious 2030 goal to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) on every grid where it operates.

“We are honored to continue to expand ENGIE’s global relationship with Google, supporting their growth and delivery of their net-zero commitments” said Dave Carroll, Chief Renewables Officer, ENGIE North America. “We are proud that ENGIE’s proven track record in developing, building and operating renewable assets puts us at the forefront of the energy transition. Chillingham solar clearly demonstrates ENGIE’s track record of consistently delivering quality renewables projects that meet the needs of customers such as Google – allowing us to collaborate together and meet their unique needs.”

”We’re pleased to further our collaboration with ENGIE with new carbon-free energy from its Chillingham plant that will supply our operations in Texas with clean power,” said Amanda Peterson Corio, Global Head of Data Center Energy, Google. “This agreement is another example of how using our scalable procurement approach is transforming the way the industry sells and purchases power, and ultimately speeds up the development of carbon free electricity.”

The Chillingham project has employed over 300 skilled workers during construction, many of them local to the region and will generate more than $72 million in tax revenues to support the local community over the life of the project. This includes some $53 million specifically for local school districts. Once operational, Chillingham, which will be ENGIE’s largest single solar project in the U.S. so far, will join the company’s portfolio of around 8 GW of renewable projects including solar, wind and battery storage in operation or construction across North America.

This power purchase agreement with Google contributes to ENGIE closing almost 1GW of signed PPAs in the U.S. for 2024 (YTD). ENGIE’s continued innovation in this space has resulted in the company being named as a top developer to sell corporate energy PPAs several years in a row.

###

About ENGIE North America

Based in Houston, Texas, ENGIE North America Inc. is a regional hub of ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services. ENGIE (ENGI), is listed on the Paris and Brussels Stock Exchanges. Together with its 97,000 employees around the globe, clients, partners and stakeholders, the Group strives every day to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally friendly solutions. Inspired by its purpose statement, ENGIE reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet, building on its key businesses (gas, renewable energy, services) to offer competitive solutions to its clients. In North America, ENGIE helps its clients achieve their energy efficiency, reliability, and ultimately, their sustainability goals, as we work together to shape a sustainable future. We accomplish this through: energy efficiency projects, providing energy supply (including renewables and natural gas), and the development, construction and operation of renewable energy assets (wind, solar, storage and more). For more information on ENGIE North America, please visit our LinkedIn page or Twitter feed, https://www.engie-na.com/ and https://www.engie.com.

Attachment