West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA; the “Company”), parent company of West Bank, today reported third quarter 2024 net income of $6.0 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share, compared to second quarter 2024 net income of $5.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, and third quarter 2023 net income of $5.9 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share. On October 23, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on November 20, 2024, to stockholders of record on November 6, 2024.

David Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “Our third quarter results include moderate growth in loans and core deposits along with an increase in quarterly net interest income and net interest margin. Our credit quality remains pristine as a result of our disciplined loan growth and credit risk management practices. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets remains negligible at 0.01%.”

David Nelson added, “West Bank is focused on initiatives that will drive sustained core profitability. Those initiatives are centered around our culture of building strong relationships and providing exceptional personal service to drive growth in both commercial and consumer banking services.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024		 Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2024
 Net income (in thousands)$5,952  $16,953 
 Return on average equity 10.41%   10.18% 
 Return on average assets 0.60%   0.59% 
 Efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) 63.28%   64.16% 
 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01%   0.01% 
         

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Second Quarter 2024 Overview

  • Loans increased $22.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, or 3.0 percent annualized. The increase is primarily due to the funding of previously committed construction loans.

  • A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2024. A negative provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $1.0 million was recorded in the third quarter of 2024, compared to no provision in the second quarter of 2024. The provision for loans in the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to changes in the forecasted loss rates due to increases in forecasted unemployment rates. The negative provision for unfunded commitments was primarily due to the decline in unfunded commitments resulting primarily from the funding of construction loans.

  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 0.97 percent and 0.95 percent at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2024 consisted of two loans with a total balance of $233 thousand, compared to three loans with a balance of $521 thousand at June 30, 2024.

  • Deposits increased $97.6 million, or 3.1 percent, in the third quarter of 2024. Brokered deposits totaled $425.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $370.3 million at June 30, 2024, an increase of $55.6 million. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $42.0 million during the third quarter of 2024. As of September 30, 2024, estimated uninsured deposits, which exclude deposits in the IntraFi® reciprocal network, brokered deposits and public funds protected by state programs, accounted for approximately 27.8 percent of total deposits.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $438.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $525.5 million at June 30, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the balance of federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings decreasing to $0 as of September 30, 2024, from $85.5 million as of June 30, 2024 as a result of growth in deposits.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 63.28 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 67.14 percent for the second quarter of 2024. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was primarily due to the increase in net interest income. In the third quarter of 2024, the increase in interest income on loans outpaced the increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowed funds.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.91 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 1.86 percent for the second quarter of 2024. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, compared to $17.2 million for the second quarter of 2024.

  • The tangible common equity ratio was 5.90 percent as of September 30, 2024, compared to 5.65 percent as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the tangible common equity ratio was driven by retained net income and the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss, which was primarily the result of the increase in the market value of our available for sale investment portfolio.

Third Quarter 2024 Compared to Third Quarter 2023 Overview

  • Loans increased $171.4 million at September 30, 2024, or 6.0 percent, compared to September 30, 2023. The increase is primarily due to increases in commercial real estate loans and the funding of previously committed construction loans.

  • Deposits increased to $3.3 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $2.8 billion at September 30, 2023. Included in deposits were brokered deposits totaling $425.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $237.0 million at September 30, 2023. Brokered deposits were used to reduce short-term borrowed funds and to fund loan growth. Excluding brokered deposits, deposits increased $334.2 million, or 13.3 percent, as of September 30, 2024, compared to September 30, 2023. Deposit growth included a mix of public funds and commercial and consumer deposits.

  • Borrowed funds decreased to $438.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $705.1 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease of $261.5 million in federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings as a result of growth in deposits.

  • The efficiency ratio (a non-GAAP measure) was 63.28 percent for the third quarter of 2024, compared to 60.83 percent for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in the efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to the increase in noninterest expense, partially offset by an increase in net interest income. Occupancy and equipment expense increased primarily due to the occupancy costs associated with the Company’s newly constructed headquarters.

  • Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis (a non-GAAP measure), was 1.91 percent for both the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2023. Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $18.0 million, compared to $16.6 million for the third quarter of 2023.

The Company filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of the Company’s financial results. The Form 10-Q is available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank’s website at www.westbankstrong.com.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: WTBA)

West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for small- to medium-sized businesses and consumers. West Bank has six offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

For more information contact:
Jane Funk, Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer (515) 222-5766

       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $34,157  $27,994  $27,071  $33,245  $18,819 
Interest-bearing deposits  123,646   121,825   120,946   32,112   1,802 
Securities available for sale, at fair value  597,745   588,452   605,735   623,919   609,365 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  17,195   21,065   26,181   22,957   26,691 
Loans  3,021,221   2,998,774   2,980,133   2,927,535   2,849,777 
Allowance for credit losses  (29,419)  (28,422)  (28,373)  (28,342)  (28,147)
Loans, net  2,991,802   2,970,352   2,951,760   2,899,193   2,821,630 
Premises and equipment, net  106,771   101,965   95,880   86,399   75,675 
Bank-owned life insurance  44,703   44,416   44,138   43,864   43,589 
Other assets  72,547   89,046   90,981   84,069   104,329 
Total assets $3,988,566  $3,965,115  $3,962,692  $3,825,758  $3,701,900 
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Deposits $3,278,553  $3,180,922  $3,065,030  $2,973,779  $2,755,529 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings     85,500   198,500   150,270   261,510 
Other borrowings  438,814   439,998   441,183   442,367   443,552 
Other liabilities  35,846   34,812   34,223   34,299   37,376 
Stockholders’ equity  235,353   223,883   223,756   225,043   203,933 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $3,988,566  $3,965,115  $3,962,692  $3,825,758  $3,701,900 
           
  For the Quarter Ended
AVERAGE BALANCES September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Assets $3,973,824  $3,964,109  $3,812,199  $3,706,497  $3,679,541 
Loans  2,991,272   2,994,492   2,949,672   2,857,594   2,813,213 
Deposits  3,258,669   3,123,282   2,956,635   2,878,676   2,764,184 
Stockholders’ equity  227,513   219,771   219,835   201,920   215,230 
                     


       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  As of
LOANS September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Commercial $512,884  $526,589  $544,293  $531,594  $529,293 
Real estate:          
Construction, land and land development  520,516   496,864   465,247   413,477   399,253 
1-4 family residential first mortgages  89,749   92,230   108,065   106,688   89,713 
Home equity  17,140   15,264   14,020   14,618   12,429 
Commercial  1,870,132   1,856,301   1,839,580   1,854,510   1,812,816 
Consumer and other  14,261   15,234   12,844   10,930   10,123 
   3,024,682   3,002,482   2,984,049   2,931,817   2,853,627 
Net unamortized fees and costs  (3,461)  (3,708)  (3,916)  (4,282)  (3,850)
Total loans $3,021,221  $2,998,774  $2,980,133  $2,927,535  $2,849,777 
Less: allowance for credit losses  (29,419)  (28,422)  (28,373)  (28,342)  (28,147)
Net loans $2,991,802  $2,970,352  $2,951,760  $2,899,193  $2,821,630 
           
CREDIT QUALITY          
Pass $3,016,493  $2,994,310  $2,983,618  $2,931,377  $2,853,100 
Watch  7,956   7,651   142   144   184 
Substandard  233   521   289   296   343 
Doubtful               
Total loans $3,024,682  $3,002,482  $2,984,049  $2,931,817  $2,853,627 
           
DEPOSITS          
Noninterest-bearing demand $525,332  $530,441  $521,377  $548,726  $551,688 
Interest-bearing demand  438,402   443,658   449,946   481,207   417,802 
Savings and money market - non-brokered  1,481,840   1,483,264   1,315,698   1,315,741   1,249,309 
Money market - brokered  123,780   97,259   119,840   124,335   99,282 
Total nonmaturity deposits  2,569,354   2,554,622   2,406,861   2,470,009   2,318,081 
Time - non-brokered  407,109   353,269   381,646   322,694   299,683 
Time - brokered  302,090   273,031   276,523   181,076   137,765 
Total time deposits  709,199   626,300   658,169   503,770   437,448 
Total deposits $3,278,553  $3,180,922  $3,065,030  $2,973,779  $2,755,529 
           
BORROWINGS          
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings $  $85,500  $198,500  $150,270  $261,510 
Subordinated notes, net  79,828   79,762   79,697   79,631   79,566 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  315,000   315,000   315,000   315,000   315,000 
Long-term debt  43,986   45,236   46,486   47,736   48,986 
Total borrowings $438,814  $525,498  $639,683  $592,637  $705,062 
           
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY          
Preferred stock $  $  $  $  $ 
Common stock  3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000   3,000 
Additional paid-in capital  34,960   34,322   33,685   34,197   33,487 
Retained earnings  275,724   273,981   272,997   271,369   271,025 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (78,331)  (87,420)  (85,926)  (83,523)  (103,579)
Total stockholders’ equity $235,353  $223,883  $223,756  $225,043  $203,933 
                     


         
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Financial Information (unaudited)          
(in thousands)          
  For the Quarter Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023
Interest income:          
Loans, including fees $42,504  $41,700  $40,196  $38,208  $36,756 
Securities:          
Taxable  3,261   3,394   3,416   3,521   3,427 
Tax-exempt  806   808   810   869   880 
Interest-bearing deposits  2,041   1,666   148   85   29 
Total interest income  48,612   47,568   44,570   42,683   41,092 
Interest expense:          
Deposits  26,076   23,943   21,559   20,024   17,156 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  115   1,950   2,183   2,024   3,165 
Subordinated notes  1,112   1,105   1,108   1,114   1,113 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  2,748   2,718   2,325   2,482   2,329 
Long-term debt  601   622   645   678   695 
Total interest expense  30,652   30,338   27,820   26,322   24,458 
Net interest income  17,960   17,230   16,750   16,361   16,634 
Credit loss expense           500   200 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  17,960   17,230   16,750   15,861   16,434 
Noninterest income:          
Service charges on deposit accounts  459   462   460   476   463 
Debit card usage fees  500   490   458   488   495 
Trust services  828   794   776   782   831 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  287   278   274   275   262 
Loan swap fees              431 
Realized securities losses, net           (431)   
Other income  285   322   331   308   340 
Total noninterest income  2,359   2,346   2,299   1,898   2,822 
Noninterest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits  6,823   7,169   6,489   6,468   6,696 
Occupancy and equipment  1,926   1,852   1,447   1,499   1,359 
Data processing  771   754   714   723   703 
Technology and software  722   731   700   676   573 
FDIC insurance  711   631   519   475   439 
Professional fees  239   244   257   235   254 
Director fees  223   236   199   240   196 
Other expenses  1,477   1,577   1,543   1,845   1,685 
Total noninterest expense  12,892   13,194   11,868   12,161   11,905 
Income before income taxes  7,427   6,382   7,181   5,598   7,351 
Income taxes  1,475   1,190   1,372   1,073   1,445 
Net income $5,952  $5,192  $5,809  $4,525  $5,906 
           
Basic earnings per common share $0.35  $0.31  $0.35  $0.27  $0.35 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.35  $0.31  $0.35  $0.27  $0.35 
                     


   
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY  
Financial Information (unaudited)    
(in thousands)    
  For the Nine Months Ended
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023
Interest income:    
Loans, including fees $124,400  $104,715 
Securities:    
Taxable  10,071   10,175 
Tax-exempt  2,424   2,648 
Interest-bearing deposits  3,855   84 
Total interest income  140,750   117,622 
Interest expense:    
Deposits  71,578   46,772 
Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings  4,248   7,508 
Subordinated notes  3,325   3,328 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  7,791   5,212 
Long-term debt  1,868   2,132 
Total interest expense  88,810   64,952 
Net interest income  51,940   52,670 
Credit loss expense     200 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  51,940   52,470 
Noninterest income:    
Service charges on deposit accounts  1,381   1,383 
Debit card usage fees  1,448   1,492 
Trust services  2,398   2,286 
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance  839   769 
Loan swap fees     431 
Gain from bank-owned life insurance     691 
Other income  938   1,116 
Total noninterest income  7,004   8,168 
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and employee benefits  20,481   20,592 
Occupancy and equipment  5,225   4,008 
Data processing  2,239   2,067 
Technology and software  2,153   1,665 
FDIC insurance  1,861   1,275 
Professional fees  740   791 
Director fees  658   652 
Other expenses  4,597   5,400 
Total noninterest expense  37,954   36,450 
Income before income taxes  20,990   24,188 
Income taxes  4,037   4,576 
Net income $16,953  $19,612 
     
Basic earnings per common share $1.01  $1.17 
Diluted earnings per common share $1.00  $1.17 
         


       
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY      
Financial Information (unaudited)              
               
  As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
COMMON SHARE DATA September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Earnings per common share (basic) $0.35  $0.31  $0.35  $0.27  $0.35  $1.01  $1.17 
Earnings per common share (diluted)  0.35   0.31   0.35   0.27   0.35   1.00   1.17 
Dividends per common share  0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.25   0.75   0.75 
Book value per common share(1)  13.98   13.30   13.31   13.46   12.19     
Closing stock price  19.01   17.90   17.83   21.20   16.31     
Market price/book value(2)  135.98%  134.59%  133.96%  157.50%  133.80%    
Price earnings ratio(3)  13.65   14.36   12.77   19.79   11.75     
Annualized dividend yield(4)  5.26%  5.59%  5.61%  4.72%  6.13%    
               
REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS              
Consolidated:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  11.95%  11.85%  11.78%  11.88%  11.96%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  9.39   9.30   9.23   9.30   9.37     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  8.15   8.08   8.36   8.50   8.58     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  8.83   8.74   8.67   8.74   8.80     
West Bank:              
Total risk-based capital ratio  12.73%  12.66%  12.63%  12.76%  12.89%    
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.86   11.79   11.76   11.89   12.01     
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio  10.29   10.25   10.65   10.86   11.00     
Common equity tier 1 ratio  11.86   11.79   11.76   11.89   12.01     
               
KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS              
Return on average assets(5)  0.60%  0.53%  0.61%  0.48%  0.64%  0.59%  0.72%
Return on average equity(6)  10.41   9.50   10.63   8.89   10.89   10.18   12.22 
Net interest margin(7)(13)  1.91   1.86   1.88   1.87   1.91   1.88   2.05 
Yield on interest-earning assets(8)(13)  5.16   5.13   4.99   4.87   4.70   5.10   4.56 
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  3.84   3.83   3.70   3.60   3.38   3.79   3.09 
Efficiency ratio(9)(13)  63.28   67.14   62.04   64.66   60.83   64.16   59.52 
Nonperforming assets to total assets(10)  0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01   0.01     
ACL ratio(11)  0.97   0.95   0.95   0.97   0.99     
Loans/total assets  75.75   75.63   75.20   76.52   76.98     
Loans/total deposits  92.15   94.27   97.23   98.44   103.42     
Tangible common equity ratio(12)  5.90   5.65   5.65   5.88   5.51     
                         


(1)Includes accumulated other comprehensive loss.
(2)Closing stock price divided by book value per common share.
(3)Closing stock price divided by annualized earnings per common share (basic).
(4)Annualized dividend divided by period end closing stock price.
(5)Annualized net income divided by average assets.
(6)Annualized net income divided by average stockholders’ equity.
(7)Annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(8)Annualized tax-equivalent interest income on interest-earning assets divided by average interest-earning assets.
(9)Noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense and write-down of premises) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
(10)Total nonperforming assets divided by total assets.
(11)Allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total loans.
(12)Common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.
(13)A non-GAAP measure.
  

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the Company’s presentation of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis and the presentation of the efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis, excluding certain income and expenses. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors to analyze and evaluate the Company’s financial performance. These measures are considered standard measures of comparison within the banking industry. Additionally, management believes providing measures on a FTE basis enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be considered an alternative to the Company’s GAAP results. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis and efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis.

     
(in thousands) For the Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 March 31,
2024		 December 31,
2023		 September 30,
2023		 September 30,
2024		 September 30,
2023
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on a FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income (GAAP) $17,960  $17,230  $16,750  $16,361  $16,634  $51,940  $52,670 
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)  29   55   82   95   113   166   396 
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  17,989   17,285   16,832   16,456   16,747   52,106   53,066 
Average interest-earning assets  3,749,688   3,731,674   3,595,954   3,487,799   3,478,053   3,692,647   3,458,606 
Net interest margin on a FTE basis (non-GAAP)  1.91%  1.86%  1.88%  1.87%  1.91%  1.88%  2.05%
               
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis to GAAP:              
Net interest income on a FTE basis (non-GAAP) $17,989  $17,285  $16,832  $16,456  $16,747  $52,106  $53,066 
Noninterest income  2,359   2,346   2,299   1,898   2,822   7,004   8,168 
Adjustment for realized securities losses, net           431          
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net  26   21      24   3   47   5 
Adjusted income  20,374   19,652   19,131   18,809   19,572   59,157   61,239 
Noninterest expense  12,892   13,194   11,868   12,161   11,905   37,954   36,450 
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)  63.28%  67.14%  62.04%  64.66%  60.83%  64.16%  59.52%
                             


(1)Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2)The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the Company's financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry. A lower ratio is more desirable.