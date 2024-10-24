CorMedix Inc. Announces New Data at ASN Kidney Week 2024

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced new hospital admission and health economic data presented at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2024 in San Diego, CA from October 24 - 27.

This retrospective analysis, using data from the Premier Healthcare Database, evaluated hospital admissions from 2020 to 2022 to examine the demographics, clinical characteristics, and outcomes of adult HD-CVC patients hospitalized for bloodstream infections (BSIs). Among the 91,448 unique patients admitted, 25% (N=22,902) presented with a BSI. Key findings include:

Patient Demographics : The patient population was 58.2% white, 27.1% black, and 56.6% male, with 59.3% aged 60 years or older. A substantial number of patients lived in vulnerable communities, with 47% residing in the most socioeconomically disadvantaged quartile of neighborhoods nationwide.



: The patient population was 58.2% white, 27.1% black, and 56.6% male, with 59.3% aged 60 years or older. A substantial number of patients lived in vulnerable communities, with 47% residing in the most socioeconomically disadvantaged quartile of neighborhoods nationwide. Hospitalization Outcomes : The median length of stay for BSI-related hospitalizations was 16 days, with 53.8% of admissions involving time in the ICU (median stay: 8 days). The study reported an all-cause in-hospital mortality rate of 10.3%.



: The median length of stay for BSI-related hospitalizations was 16 days, with 53.8% of admissions involving time in the ICU (median stay: 8 days). The study reported an all-cause in-hospital mortality rate of 10.3%. Comorbidities : Patients had extensive comorbidities, with 87.8% having three or more Charlson comorbidity conditions, and 42.6% had six or more.



: Patients had extensive comorbidities, with 87.8% having three or more Charlson comorbidity conditions, and 42.6% had six or more. Economic Impact: The median total cost of admission was $157,000, with $65,000 attributed to ICU care alone. Healthcare utilization, including readmissions (26.8% within 90 days), placed a significant financial burden resulting from these infections.



"This study underscores the critical need for improved prevention strategies and interventions in the management of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) among hemodialysis patients," says CorMedix CEO, Joseph Todisco. "With one in four patients admitted for a bloodstream infection and a 10% in-hospital mortality, along with median hospitalization costs of $157,000, reducing both the incidence and financial impact of these infections is critical."

