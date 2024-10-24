Lauric Acid Market Set to Reach USD 683.9 Million by 2032, Driven by Demand for Organic Personal Care Products | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lauric acid market was valued at USD 165.1 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 683.9 million by 2032, growing at an impressive CAGR of 13.4%. Lauric acid, derived from natural sources like palm kernel and coconut oil, is widely used in industries such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. Its versatility and cost-effectiveness have made it a preferred ingredient in various applications.

Personal care products like shampoos, shower gels, and facial cleansers are major drivers for lauric acid consumption. Additionally, its rising use as a surfactant in detergents and as a lubricant in industrial applications further boosts demand. The increasing inclination towards sustainable, organic products is expected to provide a significant boost to market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the Lauric Acid Market, with China and India leading the charge in organic beauty and hygiene product demand. North America is also a key region, driven by growing awareness of hygiene and premium personal care products.

Growth Drivers and Opportunities:

The Lauric Acid Market is primarily driven by the growing demand for natural and organic personal care products, particularly among millennials. The increase in disposable income and evolving consumer preferences for high-quality, safe, and sustainable products provide ample growth opportunities. Additionally, industrial uses of lauric acid in lubricants, emulsifiers, and food additives are expected to contribute to market expansion.

“The rising trend of organic and natural beauty products is set to propel lauric acid demand in the upcoming decade, especially in personal care and hygiene sectors,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The Lauric Acid Market will grow from USD 165.1 million in 2022 to USD 683.9 million by 2032.

Projected CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Rising demand for organic personal care products to drive growth.

Asia Pacific leads in lauric acid demand, followed by North America.

Increasing use in food, cosmetics, and industrial applications contributes to market growth.









Component Insights:

Lauric acid is commonly classified based on purity levels: low, medium, high, and ultra-high purity. High-purity lauric acid (85-98%) is extensively used in cosmetics and personal care products, while medium-purity is used in detergents and soaps. Lauric acid’s widespread application as an emulsifier and chemical intermediate also boosts its demand in industrial sectors.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

Key growth drivers include the rising demand for organic cosmetics, increased use of lauric acid in detergents and soaps, and expanding applications in the food industry. The trend towards organic and eco-friendly products is opening new avenues in premium skincare and hygiene segments. Additionally, increasing awareness about the benefits of lauric acid in improving product shelf life and effectiveness is enhancing its market presence.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

Key Companies Profiled

Kao Corporation

Bakrie Group

KLK OLEO

Permata Hijau

Acme-Hardesty

Emery Oleochemicals

IOI Oleo GmbH

Godrej Industries

AAK AB

Cailà & Parés

PT. Cisadane Raya

Wilmar International Ltd.

VVF LLC

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Timur OleoChemicals

Oleon

Pacific Oleochemicals





These companies focus on expanding their portfolios and geographic presence through innovative product launches, partnerships, and mergers.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific dominates the Lauric Acid Market, with high demand in China, India, and Southeast Asia for organic hair and skincare products. North America, particularly the USA is expected to witness steady growth due to increased demand for premium personal care products and detergents. Europe is also a key region, with growing usage in cosmetics and industrial applications.

Key Segments Profiled in the Lauric Acid Industry Survey

By Purity:

Low Purity (<70%)

Medium Purity (70-85%)

High Purity (85-98%)

Ultra High Purity (98-99%)

By Application:

Emulsifier

Additive

Chemical Intermediate

Lubricant

Surfactant



By End Use:

Plastics & Polymers

Food & Beverage

Textiles

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Soaps & Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa





Japanese Translation –

ラウリン酸の世界市場は、2022年に1億6,510万米ドルと評価され、2032年までに6億8,390万米ドルに達し、13.4%という驚異的なCAGRで成長すると予想されています。パーム核油やココナッツ油などの天然資源から抽出されるラウリン酸は、化粧品、医薬品、食品・飲料などの業界で広く使用されています。その汎用性とコスト効率の良さから、さまざまな用途で好まれる成分となっています。

シャンプー、シャワージェル、洗顔料などのパーソナルケア製品は、ラウリン酸消費の主な原動力です。さらに、洗剤の界面活性剤や工業用途の潤滑剤としての使用が増えていることも、需要をさらに押し上げています。持続可能なオーガニック製品への傾向の高まりは、市場の成長を大幅に促進すると予想されます。

アジア太平洋地域はラウリン酸市場を支配すると予想されており、中国とインドがオーガニック美容・衛生製品の需要を牽引しています。北米も、衛生製品や高級パーソナルケア製品への意識の高まりにより、重要な地域となっています。

成長の原動力と機会:

ラウリン酸市場は、主にミレニアル世代の間での天然およびオーガニックのパーソナルケア製品に対する需要の高まりによって牽引されています。可処分所得の増加と、高品質で安全かつ持続可能な製品に対する消費者の嗜好の変化により、十分な成長機会が生まれます。さらに、潤滑剤、乳化剤、食品添加物におけるラウリン酸の工業的用途が、市場拡大に貢献すると予想されます。

「オーガニックや天然の美容製品のトレンドが高まり、特にパーソナルケアや衛生分野で、今後10年間でラウリン酸の需要が増加すると予想されます」とFuture Market Insights（FMI）の副社長、ニヒル・カイトウェイド氏は言う。

市場調査からの主なポイント:

ラウリン酸市場は、2022年の1億6,510万米ドルから2032年までに6億8,390万米ドルに成長すると予想されます。

予測期間（2022年から2032年）中のCAGRは13.4％と予測されています。

オーガニックパーソナルケア製品の需要増加が成長を牽引します。

ラウリン酸の需要はアジア太平洋地域がトップで、次いで北米が続いています。

食品、化粧品、工業用途での使用の増加が市場の成長に貢献しています。





コンポーネントの洞察:

ラウリン酸は、一般的に純度に基づいて、低純度、中純度、高純度、超高純度に分類されます。高純度ラウリン酸 (85～98%) は化粧品やパーソナルケア製品に広く使用され、中純度は洗剤や石鹸に使用されます。ラウリン酸は乳化剤や化学中間体として広く使用されているため、工業分野での需要も高まっています。

市場の成長、トレンド、機会の主な決定要因:

成長の主因としては、オーガニック化粧品の需要の高まり、洗剤や石鹸におけるラウリン酸の使用増加、食品業界での用途拡大などが挙げられます。オーガニックで環境に優しい製品への傾向は、高級スキンケアや衛生分野で新たな道を開いています。さらに、製品の保存期間と有効性を向上させるラウリン酸の利点についての認識が高まっており、市場での存在感が高まっています。

主要企業と市場シェアの洞察:

主要企業の紹介

花王株式会社

バクリグループ

ボイスクロック

グリーンジェム

アクメ・ハーデスティ

エメリー・オレオケミカルズ

IOI オーディオ GmbH

ゴドレジ インダストリーズ

AAK AB

カイラとパレス

PT.グレーター・シサダン

ウィルマーインターナショナル株式会社

VVF合同会社

ムシムマスホールディングス株式会社

イースタンオレオケミカルズ

油

パシフィック・オレオケミカルズ





これらの企業は、革新的な製品の発売、パートナーシップ、合併を通じてポートフォリオと地理的プレゼンスの拡大に重点を置いています。

地域分析:

ラウリン酸市場はアジア太平洋地域が支配的であり、中国、インド、東南アジアではオーガニックのヘアケア製品やスキンケア製品の需要が高い。北米、特に米国では、高級パーソナルケア製品や洗剤の需要増加により、着実な成長が見込まれている。ヨーロッパも重要な地域で、化粧品や工業用途での使用が増加している。

Authored By

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

