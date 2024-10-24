LPL Financial Welcomes Dougherty, Tedesco & Associates

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC, announced today that the financial advisors at Dougherty, Tedesco & Associates have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms. They reported serving approximately $800 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and join LPL from Osaic.

Founded in the early 1980s by Charlotte Dougherty, CFP®, the business has evolved over the years to into a holistic wealth management firm and cornerstone of the greater Cincinnati area. Now under the leadership of advisors Andrew Tedesco, CFP®, and John Dougherty, III, MBA, CFP®, CRPC®, the firm offers a comprehensive range of wealth advisory services, including financial planning, investment management, retirement planning and estate planning. The team also includes Registered Sales Assistant John Dougherty, Jr., Director of Client Services Caitlin Ackerman and support staff members Rita Anno and Ben Verchick.

“Our mission is to lead clients to a more secure financial future, supporting them step by step through life's various stages,” said John Dougherty, III, noting they primarily serve corporate executives, engineers and medical practitioners. “We take a team approach to providing customized strategies as we explore every avenue to help optimize the client's success. Throughout the financial planning process, we never lose sight of one essential element: personal service.”

The transition to LPL Financial represents a calculated move for Dougherty, Tedesco & Associates, positioning the firm to deliver more customized solutions and elevated client services.

“We are excited to join LPL Financial and leverage its robust platform to provide clients with more holistic, tailored experiences,” Tedesco said. “LPL's comprehensive platform, advanced technology and substantial resources will give us more flexibility to respond to the diverse needs of our client base. Additionally, LPL’s size, strength and commitment to innovation align with our own values and aspirations for growth. We’re confident in our ability to expand our business and fulfill our commitment to providing exceptional care to help clients navigate their financial journeys with confidence.”

Scott Posner, LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, said, “We welcome Dougherty, Tedesco & Associates to the LPL community and look forward to supporting the growth of their firm. LPL is committed to delivering robust resources, strategic business solutions and innovative capabilities that can help this team and all of our advisors differentiate their practice and be successful at every stage of their business’ lifecycle.”

