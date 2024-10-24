Starbox Powers 180 Degrees Brandcom with StarboxAI Pro Series, an AI-Driven Expansion into Image, Video, and Live Streaming Content

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq: STBX) (“Starbox” or the “Company”), a service provider of cash rebates, advertising, and payment solutions, is excited to announce that it has started to support 180 Degrees Brandcom Sdn Bhd (“180”) with its StarboxAI Pro Series software for 180’s branding and advertising business. 180, an indirect subsidiary that is 51% owned by Starbox, is a 4A advertising agency incorporated in 2013 that offers digital marketing, advertising consulting and design services. 180 has maintained long-term relationships, with more than 20% of its existing clients for over 15 years. To enhance service quality, 180 anticipates improving brand engagement by using StarboxAI Pro Series, which provides artificial intelligence (“AI”) powered solutions for image creation, video production, and live streaming alongside data-driven marketing strategies.

Equipped with StarboxAI Pro Series, 180 is expected to have the following new capabilities:

AI-powered Image Creation: Generation of campaign-specific image tailored to brand identity.

AI-powered Video Production: Fast, automated creation of short videos for product promotion and social media.

AI-powered Live Streaming: Real-time engagement with interactive features such as Q&A, purchase guidance, and dynamic content streaming.

These AI-driven tools are expected to enable 180 to generate creative output, offer personalized campaigns, and provide real-time insights to optimize performance.

“Through StarboxAI Pro Series, 180 will be able to join data with creativity to quickly produce engaging campaigns. Since its incorporation, 180 has been pursuing excellence in branding and advertising, serving a diverse portfolio of clients. The adoption of StarboxAI Pro Series reinforces 180’s commitment to deliver outstanding brand experiences through image, video, and live streaming solutions. With this adoption, 180 expects to continue to improve brand engagement in a competitive digital landscape,” said Lee Choon Wooi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Starbox.

About Starbox Group Holdings Ltd

Headquartered in Malaysia, Starbox is a technology-driven, rapidly growing company with innovation as its focus. Starbox is aiming to be a comprehensive technology solutions provider within Southeast Asia and also engages in building a cash rebate, advertising, and payment solution business ecosystem targeting micro, small, and medium enterprises that lack the bandwidth to develop an in-house data management system for effective marketing. The Company connects retail merchants with retail shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebates offered by retail merchants on its GETBATS website and mobile app. The Company provides digital advertising services to advertisers through its SEEBATS website and mobile app, GETBATS website and mobile app and social media. The Company also provides payment solution services to merchants. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.starboxholdings.com and WeChat Channels: StarboxTechnologies.





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “assesses,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. References and links (including QR codes) to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@starboxholdings.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/120adab1-f25c-42b0-9b96-4c1534dd2408