Top MRAM Maker Selects ClassOne Solstice S8 Single-Wafer System for High-Volume Manufacture of Non-Volatile MRAM Devices

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing tools for microelectronics manufacturing, today announced that an industry-leading provider of non-volatile magnetoresistive random-access memory (MRAM) devices has ordered its first Solstice® S8 single-wafer wet processing system. The customer selected the Solstice system for its ability to deliver repeatable wet processing essential to meeting high-volume manufacturing (HVM) requirements.



The Solstice S8 system configuration will include three Gen4 ECD reactors and three bevel etch chambers to perform electroplating for copper damascene processes. Used to create copper interconnects in chip fabrication, copper damascene offers significant benefits for MRAM manufacturing, primarily due to its superior electrical conductivity and reliability in building the interconnect layers. The damascene process allows for precise patterning of copper, which minimizes resistive losses and improves the overall speed and efficiency of MRAM devices. This is crucial for MRAM applications, which rely on fast and efficient data writing and retrieval.

ClassOne Technology CEO Byron Exarcos said, “The Solstice S8 delivers proven plating performance and reliability in copper damascene that the customer’s existing wafer-processing equipment cannot accommodate at the high levels of performance required. With markets like AI and industrial IoT continuing to escalate demand for MRAM, we look forward to playing a role in escalating robust, reliable volume manufacture of non-volatile MRAM.”

This latest order closely follows recent Solstice S8 system orders for advanced packaging R&D and for processing glass core technology, illustrating the versatility of the Solstice platform and the breadth of ClassOne’s relationships across industry and university environments alike.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture devices for photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, visit classone.com.

