Penlink Reinforces Support for the DoD and Intelligence Community at DoDIIS Worldwide Conference

Washington, DC, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Penlink, the foremost authority in AI-powered digital intelligence and open-source intelligence for law enforcement, national security, defense, and enterprises, announced today it is exhibiting at the Department of Defense Intelligence Information System (DoDIIS) Worldwide Conference later this month, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting the defense and intelligence communities by providing trusted, innovative solutions that deliver intelligent decisions.

Dynamic digital threats stand at the front and center of national security concerns, necessitating a robust response from defense agencies. In this current landscape, the strategic use of open-source intelligence (OSINT), generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) and data visualizations is not only advantageous, but vital to advancing national defense initiatives. By leveraging digital intelligence and AI-powered OSINT to preempt and neutralize threats, the DoD and Intelligence Community (IC) can strengthen their security measures to safeguard our interconnected world.

“Penlink has always focused on innovating with the latest technologies to support agencies in their protection of the public,” said Peter Weber, Chief Executive Officer at Penlink. “With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the DoD and IC, we are uniquely positioned to aid these agencies in the fight against today's ever-present adversaries, ensuring safety and security across our nation.”

During the event, Penlink will showcase its groundbreaking solutions, offering onsite demonstrations.

Digital Intelligence Platform: An AI-powered digital evidence and open-source intelligence (OSINT) platform that integrates data from various online sources to provide comprehensive analysis, the platform can rapidly identify and analyze potential illicit operations such as drug trafficking, cybercrimes and strategic threats. With sophisticated capabilities, mapping and visualizations, it accelerates investigations and improves agencies' clearance rates through the simple analysis, combination and sharing of case data.

An AI-powered digital evidence and open-source intelligence (OSINT) platform that integrates data from various online sources to provide comprehensive analysis, the platform can rapidly identify and analyze potential illicit operations such as drug trafficking, cybercrimes and strategic threats. With sophisticated capabilities, mapping and visualizations, it accelerates investigations and improves agencies' clearance rates through the simple analysis, combination and sharing of case data. CoAnalyst GenAI Partner: A cutting-edge product engineered to revolutionize investigative workflows. Leveraging the latest advancements in Generative AI (GenAI), CoAnalyst enables investigators to handle complex cases with ease and efficiency. With intuitive natural language queries, it automates time-consuming tasks, summarizing vast datasets, and delivering advanced analytics and dynamic visualizations that reveal actionable insights in real-time.

“The integration of these capabilities empowers defense and intelligence agencies to make swift, informed decisions and execute proactive threat responses. By expanding our trusted partnership in the modern warfare paradigm, we can bolster the DoD and IC’s commitment to national security,” said Weber.

Hosted by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) Chief Information Office (CIO), DoDIIS Worldwide is taking place October 27-30 in Omaha, NE. Visit us at booth #1010 to discuss how our digital intelligence platform can help support the DoD/IC mission or to view a demo of our core solutions.

For more information about how Penlink is currently supporting the DoD and IC, visit https://www.penlink.com/.

###

About Penlink

Penlink, the leading authority in digital intelligence, provides seamless integration of open-source intelligence and digital evidence to law enforcement, national security, defense, and enterprises. Penlink leverages broad-spectrum AI capabilities to enable end-to-end digital investigations and threat monitoring. Comprehensive data intelligence ensures the rapid and efficient identification of leads and crucial connections in complex investigations. Penlink proudly represents innovation and ingenuity. Headquartered in the U.S. with global offices, Penlink is honored to support agencies and organizations around the world, empowering them with safety and security.