2024 NMSDC Annual Awards Recipients Recognized in Atlanta

Atlanta, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday evening, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) concluded the 2024 Annual Conference & Exchange with its Annual Awards ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center in downtown Atlanta. This event recognizes the achievements of corporate members, minority business enterprises (MBEs), and other NMSDC network leaders who have shown exemplary leadership in supplier and business diversity. Awardees include:

Suppliers of the Year

Annual revenue up to $1 million: A&P International

Annual revenue of $1 million to $10 million: Tech Army

Annual revenue of $10 million to $50 million: W3R Consulting

Annual revenue of $50 million and above: SDI Presence

Corporations of the Year

Annual revenue up to $10 billion: Kelly Services

Annual revenue of $10 billion to $50 billion: Duke Energy

Annual revenue of $50 billion to $100 billion: The Walt Disney Company

Annual revenue of $100 billion to $150 billion: Centene Corporation

Annual revenue of $150 billion and above: Stellantis

Minority Business Development Leader of the Year

Carla Preston, Amazon

Harriet Michel Award

Sharon Patterson, Billion Dollar Roundtable

President’s Award

Steve Freeman, Chevron (Retired)

Distinguished Service Award

Tarrance Frierson, South California Edison

NMSDC also recognized this year’s Emerging Young Entrepreneurs (EYE) pitch competition winners:

First Place: Jazmine Jackson, Cobachi C.R.E.A.M.

Second Place: Michelle Jones, BPT Staffing

Third Place: Guilherme Maia Silva, Força Foods

Young entrepreneurs like these are the kind of emerging leaders needed to build a stronger, more thriving minority business community that benefits us all.

“As we look back on this year’s NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange, we are thrilled to recognize the people and organizations that embody the theme of defining new norms. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to charting a brighter, more inclusive U.S. and global economy together,” said NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire.

Next year’s NMSDC Annual Conference & Exchange will take place Nov. 2 – 5 in Miami.

To learn more about this year’s award recipients and the 2024 Anniversary Conference & Exchange visit nmsdcconference.org.

About NMSDC

Founded in 1972, NMSDC is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American), and our impact goes far beyond the supply chain. It’s about upward mobility for the emerging majority of Americans, an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Our work is about correcting the unequal access to wealth-building opportunities. For more information, please visit nmsdc.org.

###