Exergen Corporation to Showcase Full Line of Infrared Temporal Artery Thermometers at ANCC National Magnet Conference 2024

Watertown, MA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watertown, Mass, October 24, 2024 – Exergen, a leading manufacturer of infrared thermometers and manufacturer of a highly accurate thermometer line, will showcase its Temporal Artery Thermometers at ANCC National Magnet Conference 2024, Booth 1955.

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 30, 10:45 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CT Thursday, October 31, 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. CT Friday, November 1, 8:30 a.m. – Noon CT



WHERE: New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, LA

WHO: Exergen’s Rich Blumenthal, Director, Sales & Marketing, North America, Michelle Rico, Marketing Manager, and Soscia Long, Customer Service Manager

WHY:

Exergen’s Temporal Artery Thermometer is a top choice for nurses across the US because it is accurate, fast, and non-invasive. Exergen Thermometers (TAT) use infrared technology to scan the with a light touch of the skin, from the forehead center to the hairline, to detect the Temporal Artery. Measurements from the Temporal Artery can detect changes in core body temperature one hour in advance of other thermometry methods. This gives medical providers direct line of site into changes in a patient’s vital signs and enables them to make timely decisions with a patient’s medical care. About our Temporal Artery Thermometers:

E xceptional Accuracy : The Temporal Artery Thermometer captures the highest temperature in the temporal artery with a rapid rate of 1000 measurements per second. Patient Safety and Comfort: The non-invasive design ensures a gentle forehead swipe for accurate readings. Swiftness: Accurate temperature measurements are obtained within a mere 2-3 seconds. Affordability: Providing advanced technology at an economical value, with total cost of ownership much less than competitive thermometers. Durability and Ease of Maintenance: Highly robust construction with easy cleaning features. Protective caps are not essential (offered if cross-contamination prevention protocols necessitate the use of caps). Clinical Studies: Supported by over 100 peer-reviewed clinical studies, validating the underlying technology. Warranty: Certain professional models come with a Lifetime Warranty.



If you are not attending please visit www.exergen.com to learn more.

About Exergen

Exergen Corporation, headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, United States, is the leader in non-invasive temperature measurement technologies for medical and industrial applications. Exergen thermometers, deliver non-invasive temperature readings with higher accuracy, lower costs, less process control, and higher reliability than previously possible. Known in both healthcare and consumer markets for its award-winning arterial thermometer, Exergen was founded by MIT and Harvard graduate, and Harvard research scientist, Dr. Francesco Pompei, who is inventor of more than 100 patents owned by Exergen.

