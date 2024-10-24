Digital Twin Consortium Publishes Airport Operations White Paper

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) published the Digital Twin Value Overview and Use Cases for Airport Operations white paper. This paper aims to help airport owners, operators, and consultants understand the benefits of implementing an airport digital twin using a system of systems (SoS) approach. The approach is scalable to airports of all sizes and includes a methodology to minimize the risk, cost, and time-to-value from digital twin implementations. The paper also includes case studies of digital twin systems used at major airports.

“Modern airports rely on an intricate web of interrelated systems to fulfill business and operational requirements. As complexity continues to increase, resources are drained, and costs are skyrocketing,” said Doug Migliori, Co-Chair of the DTC Mobility and Transportation Group, Decision Intelligence Consultant at Event Driven Systems, and one of the paper's authors. “Using digital twins at airports improves operational efficiency and reduces waste.”

Airports face many technical challenges that can impact their efficiency and service quality. System interoperability is crucial for seamless operations, yet many airports struggle with integrating disparate systems, leading to operational delays and reduced passenger satisfaction.

“People, digital systems, and infrastructures must operate harmoniously for airports to deliver excellent passenger experiences,” said Isaac Benzaquen, Airport Director of Industry Solutions at Dassault Systemes and one of the paper's authors. “Despite the ongoing digital transformation of airports, the lack of seamless integration between different systems and IT infrastructure leads to work silos, resulting in unnecessary delays, sub-optimal solutions, and costly advanced systems not being used to their full potential.”

The systems approach for airports involves viewing the airport as a complex system with various interconnected components that work together to achieve objectives within the airport infrastructure. A systems approach combines capabilities such as passenger check-in, baggage handling, security screening, flight planning, air traffic control, and ground operations into a cohesive and interconnected platform.

“Realizing the full value potential of digital twins within an airport ecosystem necessitates enabling data-driven decisions across functional boundaries,” said Dana Kawas, Co-Founder and CEO at Thynkli and one of the authors of the white paper. “Top leadership must embrace a holistic view that appreciates the interconnectedness and interdependence of airport systems.“

“Value within an airport includes delivering requested services, promptly resolving customer problems, and gaining access to actionable information for better business decisions,” added Michael LaFontaine, Technology Manager, HNTB (formerly with Orange County Public Works) and one of the paper’s authors. “Business value must be tied to reaching high-level goals, such as improving passenger experience, airport profitability, and sustainability.”

"Digital twins offer significant value throughout the lifecycle of airport development and operations," said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO at DTC. “When combined with generative AI, digital twins can significantly improve airport operations by providing intelligent insights, automating decision-making processes, and creating scenarios for improved efficiency and passenger experience, said Dan Isaacs, GM and CTO at the DTC. “The DTC is aligning frameworks, such as the Business Maturity Model , the Capabilities Periodic Table, and the Platform Stack Architecture Framework, with new approaches through its member-led working groups to develop connected, interoperable digital twins, critical to complex systems of systems as exemplified in this Airport operations and ecosystem overview.”

Download the Digital Twin Value Overview and Use Cases for Airport Operations white paper from the DTC website. The paper incorporates insights from an extensive survey of airport operators and consultants on the adoption and maturity of digital twins for airport operations. The survey was conducted jointly by the DTC and buildingSMART USA.

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority of Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from aerospace to natural resources. For more information about Digital Twin Consortium, please visit our website at https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org/.

