South Korea Colocation Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: White-floor Space (Square Feet), Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Retail & Whole Colocation Pricing,

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Jeollanam-do and Incheon dominate South Korea's upcoming data center market, accounting for nearly 40% of the total power capacity. The upcoming data center capacity in South Korea is expected to exceed 1 GW at full build, more than doubling the country's current capacity.
LG Uplus is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by KT Corp and SK Broadband. Approximately 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated around Seoul.
Key Market Highlights:
This database (Excel) product covers the South Korea data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 39 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 16 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Ansan, Anyang, Bucheon-si, Busan, Cheongju, Daegu, Gangnam, Geumcheon-gu, Gimhae, Gimpo, Goyang, Guro, Gwangju, Hanam, Incheon, Jeollanam-do, Pohang, Pyeongchon, Seongnam, Seoul, Yongin.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities):
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name, i.e., (Seocho 1 Data Center or Bundang Data Center.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (16 Facilities):
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Investors/Operators Covered
- Actis + GS Engineering & Construction
- Bosung Group + Black & Veatch + EIP's TGK
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board + Pacific Asset Management (LG CNS - Operator)
- Digital Edge+ SK Ecoplant
- Digital Realty
- Empyrion DC
- Equinix & GIC
- IGIS Asset management
- KT Cloud & KORAMCO Assets
- OneAsia Network
- SC Zeus Data Centers
- SK Ecoplant
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres & Hyosung Heavy Industries
- STACK Infrastructure & ESR Group Limited
- Digital Realty
- Dreammark1 Corporation
- Equinix
- Hostway ID
- Kakao Corp
- KINX
- KT Corp
- LG CNS
- LG Uplus
- Macquarie Korea Infrastructure Fund
- Sejong Telecom
- Shinsegae I&C
- SK broadband
- Telehouse (KDDI)
Target Audience:
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
- Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/st0l87
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.