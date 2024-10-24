India Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis of 119 Existing and Upcoming Data Centers with NTT Global Data Centers Being the Largest Operator

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The upcoming data center capacity in India is projected to reach nearly 2.5 GW at full build, more than doubling the country’s current capacity. Additionally, around 60% of the existing rack capacity is concentrated in Maharashtra.





















NTT Global Data Centers is the largest data center operator in India, followed by ST Telemedia Global Data Centers and Sify Technologies. Maharashtra leads the upcoming data center market in India, holding nearly 40% of the total power capacity.













This database (Excel) product covers the India data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 119 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 77 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights:

Existing Data Centers (119 Facilities):

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name, i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (77 Facilities):

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Investors/Operators Covered

AdaniConneX

Airtel (Nxtra Data)

AkashiQ

BAM Digital Reality

Benzy Infotech Data Center

Blackstone

Bridge Data Centres

BSNL & NxtGen Datacente

CapitaLand

Colt Data Centre Services

CtrlS

Cyfuture (Go4Hosting)

DataSamudra

Equinix

ESDS Data Center

ESR Cayman

EverYondr

IndiQus Technologies

ITI Limited (Government Owned) + Trimax - Existing

Kedia Infotech

Larsen & Turbo

National Payments Corporation of India

NetDataVault

Nextgen Data Centre

NTT Global Data Centers

Pi Datacenters

Princeton Digital Group

Rack Bank

Reliance Communication (RCOM)

Reliance Jio

Ricoh

Sify Technologies

SLG Capital

SpaceDC

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)

Trijit Data Centre

VueNow

Web Werks + Iron Mountain

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

ZR Power Holdings

Target Audience:

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

