TOMI Environmental Solutions Secures Contract with Malaysian Government for SteraMist Technology, Strengthening Global Market Position

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced it has secured a contract with the National Institute of Forensic Medicine (IPFN) in Malaysia. The agreement represents strategic progress as TOMI continues to expand its global footprint in critical environments and capitalizes on growing global demand.

The contract involves the deployment of TOMI’s newly launched SteraMist Integrated System - Standalone (SIS-SA) in the IPFN Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3) autopsy room. The SIS-SA has generated global interest for its innovative and effective capabilities, providing a solution for the disinfection of high-contaminant spaces with strong demand.

E.J. Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions commented, “We are proud that the Malaysian government selected SteraMist iHP technology for this contract, reflecting the growing recognition and preference for TOMI’s solutions worldwide. This contract not only validates the SIS-SA’s unique benefits, but also underscores our competitive advantage, as more government entities are adopting our iHP technology without competitive bidding. We are excited about the opportunities this creates for long-term growth.”

TOMI’s long-term partner, Kumpulan Novalab Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian-based company specializing in integrated medical engineering, continues to excel as the Company pursues multiple government bids in the region, with another expected to be awarded this month and others to follow. Kumpulan Novalab has a 25-year track record in advanced education, research, biomedical sciences, high-containment facilities, laboratories, oil and gas, and biotechnology.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

