U.S. Carbonated Soft Drinks Market - Leader Players Strategy Analysis Through 2028

This comprehensive market research report on the number-two beverage category goes way beyond the headlines to examine trends and top companies' strategies in a segment that has been under extreme competitive pressure from all sides.

From its fall from its traditional number one spot to its more recent achievements in key select metrics, this report examines all aspects of this huge and varied beverage segment. It offers reliable historical, current and projected data required to take advantage of opportunities for growth for those within, or those competing against, CSDs.

This market study provides up-to-date statistics on leading brands, packaging, quarterly growth and channels of distribution. It also offers data on regional markets, pricing, demographics, advertising, five-year growth projections, the impact of the pandemic and more. Sales data is provided from various vantage points and metrics such as volume, wholesale and retail dollars, allowing users to examine the nuances and gain added perspective.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with an insightful PowerPoint executive summary highlighting key developments including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, plus a detailed discussion of the leading carbonated soft drink (CSD) companies.

This report provides in-depth market data, shedding light on various aspects of the CSD market, enabling users to gain insight into this huge and multi-faceted industry and its challenges.

Questions answered in this report include:

What are the growth prospects for regular and diet CSDs in the United States?

How many gallons of CSDs did U.S. residents consume in 2023, and how did that differ from previous years? Which U.S. regions were strongest in fountain? Which geographic region held the strongest soft drink share in the packaged market?

Which CSD brands, flavors and segments grew in 2023 and which did not?

Which flavors and segments of the market will gain share by 2028?

How did developments in the premium soda market compare with those of traditional national brands and private label brands?

Which are the leading distribution points for CSDs and how have inter-channel market share figures changed in the past five years? What will the next five years likely bring in terms of sales channels?

What are the prospects for a turnaround in CSDs by 2028?

The report provides essential information on category volume, retail dollar and wholesale dollar sales, and per capita consumption figures. BMC's research provides an in-depth look at the leading companies and brands in the category. Multiple facets of the CSD market, including regional data, volume by package type and fountain volume as well as volume by distribution channel and flavor type, are covered in this industry report.

Advertising expenditures are broken down by 18 media types and demographic data are included, along with statistics regarding the premium CSD and private label segments.

Backed by Beverage Marketing's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, users of this data-driven market research report get a thorough understanding of all aspects of the CSD market including:

A look at the all-sales-channel-inclusive historical and current statistics of the CSD market.

Data comparing packaged versus fountain volume from both a national and regional standpoint.

Volume, share and growth of overall and packaged diet versus regular CSD marketplace.

Detailed sales statistics for the leading companies and brands. Coverage includes Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr Pepper, Refresco, National Beverage Corporation, Talking Rain, Jarritos, Zevia, Carolina Beverage, Nestle NA, Cascade, etc.

Data include volume and growth and market share statistics for key companies and their brands.

High end brand coverage includes Sparkling Ice, San Pellegrino CSD, IZZE, Zevia, IBC, Spindrift, Reeds, Boylan's, Stewart's, Hansen's Natural Sodas (w/Blue Sky), Fever Tree, Jones Soda, Stubborn Soda, Dr Enuf, Q Mixers, Ale 8 One, Orangina, Dry Soda, Thomas Kemper.

Flavor data, including drill-downs into diet and regular as well as packaged and fountain volume by flavor.

CSD volume by packaging type and distribution channel.

Advertising expenditures of the leading CSD companies and brands and a look at category spending by media type (including Internet and Hispanic-targeted advertising).

An understanding of the share of volume sold through key on-and-off channel outlets.

Demographic profiles comparing consumers of key CSD brands and contrasting regular versus diet CSD users.

A look at premium-priced sub-segments and break-out of leading brands.

Data on branded vs. private label CSD segments.

Five-year projections for the carbonated soft drink market and its sub-segments. Includes compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028 for packaged vs. fountain CSDs, regular vs. diet, flavors including break-out by packaged/fountain and diet/regular, regional fountain and packaged volume, distribution channels, CSD volume by container type, as well as national brand vs. private label CSD volume.

Competitor Landscape

Profiles of the following leading soft drink companies and their strategies:

Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Refresco Group

National Beverage Corporation

