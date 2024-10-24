Award-Winning Author Ebenezer O. Makinde to Host Book Signings for His New Poetry Collection, Rise: An Inspired Book of Dreams

Los Angeles, California, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ebenezer O. Makinde, the award-winning author known for his deeply resonant poetry and transformative messages, is excited to announce the release of his latest book, Rise: An Inspired Book of Dreams.



Author Ebenezer O. Makinde at his book signing event, poised to present his latest poetic work, Rise: An Inspired Book of Dreams





The book, which recently won first place at the prestigious 2024 Paris Book Festival, is already garnering widespread acclaim in the literary world for its empowering and uplifting content. As part of the celebration of this achievement, Makinde will be hosting exclusive book signings at Barnes & Noble locations in both Orlando, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, in December 2024 and January 2025.

Makinde’s Rise is a poetic journey of self-discovery, hope, and resilience, crafted to inspire men and women to pursue their dreams and overcome life’s obstacles. Through a collection of evocative poetry and prose, the book, published by Vicston Publishing, aims to connect with readers on a deep emotional level, helping them find the strength to continue striving toward their goals, even in the face of adversity. The upcoming signings are a great opportunity for readers to engage with the author and gain insight into the inspiration behind Rise.

But, one thing is to say: Makinde is no stranger to success, with his body of work having won a combined total of 36 national and international literary awards. His seventh release, Rise: An Inspired Book of Dreams, is already being hailed as one of his most powerful works to date. Following a 25-city book tour throughout the West Coast earlier this year, Makinde is preparing to make his final two stops in Orlando and Los Angeles, where fans will have the chance to meet him in person, purchase signed copies of Rise, and discuss the themes that have made his work so popular.

A poetry collection with purpose

Rise: An Inspired Book of Dreams is not just another poetry book—it’s a movement. In today’s fast-paced world, many people struggle with the pressures of daily life, losing sight of their dreams and aspirations. Makinde’s poetry addresses this struggle head-on, providing a beacon of hope for those who need it most. Each poem and piece of prose in Rise is a call to action, urging readers to embrace their potential and push through challenges.

“This book is my way of encouraging people to press on towards their dreams, no matter the challenges they face,” said Makinde. “We all encounter setbacks and doubts, but I truly believe that with resilience and determination, we can rise above them. Rise is about finding that inner strength to keep moving forward.”

In Rise, Makinde explores universal themes such as perseverance, hope, love, and self-discovery. The poetry is relatable, raw, and authentic, drawing from a series of personal experiences and observations of the human condition. It’s no wonder the book took first place at the 2024 Paris Book Festival, where judges praised its emotional depth and poignant message.

Paris Book Festival win and national recognition

The Paris Book Festival is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious literary competitions in the world, attracting thousands of entries each year. Taking first place in such a competitive event is a significant achievement and a testament to the quality of Makinde’s work. According to the festival’s official statement, Rise was selected for its “transformative narrative and powerful ability to connect with readers on a profound emotional level.”

“Winning the Paris Book Festival is a dream come true for me,” said Makinde. “It’s an incredible honor to be recognized on an international stage, and I hope this recognition helps spread the message of Rise to an even wider audience.”

This win adds to Makinde’s growing list of accolades, solidifying his place as a leading voice in contemporary poetry. With seven books under his belt, including several award-winning titles, Makinde’s work continues to resonate with readers worldwide.

Upcoming book signings at Barnes & Noble

As part of his ongoing efforts to connect with his readers and celebrate the release of Rise, Makinde will be hosting two book signings at major Barnes & Noble locations in December and January. These events will be the final stops in Makinde’s 2024 nationwide book tour, which has taken him to 25 cities across the United States.

Barnes & Noble – Orlando, Florida (Plaza Venezia) Date: December 12, 2024 Address: 7900 W Sand Lake Rd, Orlando, FL 32819 Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Barnes & Noble – Los Angeles, California (The Grove) Date: January 4, 2025 Address: 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM



These book signings provide a rare opportunity for fans and new readers to meet the author themselves, get a personalized copy of Rise, and engage in conversations about the book’s themes and inspiration. Both events will also offer exclusive insights into Makinde’s writing process and his journey as an author. For anyone interested in poetry, self-discovery, and empowerment, these signings are not to be missed.

A voice, for dreamers

Makinde’s journey as an author began with a passion for storytelling and a desire to make a difference in people’s lives. Throughout his career, he has cultivated a unique voice that speaks directly to the dreamers and achievers in all of us. His previous works, which span a range of themes from love to loss and hope to healing, have consistently earned recognition for their ability to uplift and inspire.

With Rise, Makinde has taken his work to the next level, offering readers a collection of poetry that not only resonates on an emotional level but also provides practical encouragement for those navigating life’s many challenges.

“One of the things I love most about poetry is its ability to distill complex emotions into just a few words,” said Makinde. “With Rise, I wanted to create something that would speak to people’s hearts, something that would give them the courage to keep going, no matter what.”

The future of Ebenezer O. Makinde’s literary work

As Makinde prepares to wrap up his 2024 book tour, he remains focused on his mission of spreading hope and inspiration through his writing. With seven books now in circulation and 36 awards to his name, there’s no doubt that his work will continue to touch the lives of readers worldwide.

For those unable to attend the upcoming book signings, Rise: An Inspired Book of Dreams is available for purchase online. Readers can visit Ebenezer O. Makinde’s official website at www.ebenezeromakinde.com to explore more of his work, learn about future events, and purchase signed copies of Rise.