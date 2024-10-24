Community Foundation Boulder County launches updated Trends platform to inform decisions, inspire action

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, today announced the release of its updated Trends platform, a resource providing data on key social indicators affecting Boulder County. The interactive online tool compiles up-to-date information from local and national datasets on housing, income and economics, education, health and wellness, arts and culture, civic engagement, environment and sustainability, and more as they become available.

“Community Foundation Boulder County has a long history of providing data and information through Trends,” said Sarah Harrison, vice president of programs at the community foundation. “We believe that data can be a valuable tool to help identify pressing needs in our community, and we see Trends as a crucial resource that can help local civic leaders, nonprofits and community members come together to help support our community’s most urgent needs.”

Since 1996, the community foundation has released reports compiling key data points to help the Boulder County community understand itself and identify needs accurately and efficiently. The organization released previous iterations of Trends once every two years via a printed booklet or magazine, with the reports serving as an important resource for decision-makers and community members working to make informed decisions regarding their policymaking, programming and where to invest their time, energy and resources. The new Trends platform enables the community foundation to grow this work, providing more timely and relevant data to inform the Boulder County community as we work collectively to meet pressing needs and identify future challenges and opportunities.

“In the nearly three decades since Trends first launched, it’s safe to say our world has experienced some big changes,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the community foundation. “Not only are we changing, but the rate at which society is changing has increased. We believe the updated Trends platform will continue to offer relevant information to help build a thriving, more equitable Boulder County.”

Community members can view the Trends data at commfound.org/trends.

Community Foundation Boulder County recently held an Exploring Trends Webinar, which gave an overview of the new platform, its features, the available data and how the foundation plans to grow the valuable community resource over time. There will be further opportunities to convene to learn about, explore and discuss Trends throughout 2025.

Individuals interested in supporting Trends can give online or by contacting the community foundation at philanthropicservices@commfound.org or 303-442-0436.

Local businesses or organizations can sponsor Trends through the foundation’s Community Partners program. To learn more about the Community Partners program, visit Community Foundation Boulder County's website or contact the organization at philanthropicservices@commfound.org or 303-442-0436.

About Community Foundation Boulder County

Vision:

Community Foundation Boulder County envisions a thriving, equitable and inclusive community that collaborates to ensure everyone in Boulder County experiences a life of opportunity and fulfillment.

Mission:

Community Foundation Boulder County nurtures and activates the ideas, generosity and leadership of the community to galvanize resources and support equitable solutions for all who live/work in Boulder County.

History:

Since 1991, Community Foundation Boulder County has worked with donors, nonprofits, civic leaders and community members to meet the evolving needs of the Boulder County community. The foundation has given out over $175 million since 2001.

