Icomera X7 Named “2024 Wireless Router of the Year” in 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market, today announced that the Icomera X7 Mobile Access and Applications Router has been selected as winner of the “Wireless Router of the Year” award in the 8th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program.

Icomera is the world’s leading provider of onboard Internet connectivity solutions. It is designed to support multiple resource-intensive applications simultaneously, including Passenger Wi-Fi, Automatic Passenger Counting, Onboard Infotainment, and Digital Video Surveillance & Analytics.

“The X7 is not just a product; it is a gateway to a powerful centralized connectivity platform,” stated Steve Johansson, managing director, Mobile Breakthrough. “These days, given the sheer number of onboard systems being installed on vehicles, ever-present and incredibly reliable connectivity for both operational and passenger-focused services is a must. The X7 router's capability to integrate diverse communication technologies and manage data traffic seamlessly positions it as a pivotal tool for modernizing transportation services.”

Highlights of the 2024 Mobile Breakthrough Router of the Year include:

Industry-Leading 5G Connectivity : With up to five 5G modems, experience blazing-fast internet speeds that keep you ahead of the curve.

: With up to five 5G modems, experience blazing-fast internet speeds that keep you ahead of the curve. Massive Storage Capacity : Boasting an impressive 32TB of onboard storage, the X7 ensures you have ample space for all your data needs.

: Boasting an impressive 32TB of onboard storage, the X7 ensures you have ample space for all your data needs. Wi-Fi 6 Dual-Band Access Points : Enjoy seamless and robust wireless coverage throughout your space, perfect for handling multiple devices simultaneously.

: Enjoy seamless and robust wireless coverage throughout your space, perfect for handling multiple devices simultaneously. 1 Gbps+ Data Throughput : Breakthrough data speeds enable smooth streaming, gaming, and downloading, ensuring a lag-free experience.

: Breakthrough data speeds enable smooth streaming, gaming, and downloading, ensuring a lag-free experience. Support for Multiple Virtual Applications: Run a variety of virtual applications efficiently, making it ideal for tech-savvy users looking to optimize their network.



The X7 employs SureWAN™, Icomera's innovative connectivity technology that intelligently aggregates multiple communication technologies such as 5G, 4G, satellite, and wayside networks to ensure the fastest and most reliable connection available to a moving vehicle.

Mattias Karlsson, Hardware Product Manager at Icomera, elaborates on the X7's versatility: “The X7's modular design allows for customization to meet specific operator needs. We can configure the X7 with two (2) to five (5) 5G modems based on train size and passenger capacity, optimizing for passenger Wi-Fi, video surveillance, or adapting to different vehicle types and sizes. We can even install two X7 units on the same train to provide load balancing and redundancy functionality. This flexibility ensures that performance is tailored to each deployment scenario.”

Karlsson further explained the X7's commitment to sustainability: “The X7 router exemplifies our commitment to sustainable innovation in public transport connectivity. The router's chassis, molded from recycled aluminum, significantly reduces its carbon footprint – using just 5% of the energy required for primary aluminum production. This ensures that sustainability and performance go hand in hand.”

The X7's innovative design and capabilities are set to revolutionize the transportation industry. By providing a robust, reliable, and versatile connectivity platform, the X7 paves the way for the development of smart, connected systems. This technology enables transportation operators to implement Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, real-time data analytics, and artificial intelligence-driven services that were previously unfeasible in mobile environments.

The mission of the annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of mobile and wireless technology categories, including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City and many more. This year’s program included thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

About Mobile Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. The Mobile Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, Mobile Management and Security, Wireless and Broadband, Mobile Analytics, IoT and Smart City technology, WLAN, Wi-Fi and more. For more information visit MobileBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Icomera

For over two decades, Icomera has been the world’s leading provider of onboard connectivity solutions. We enable millions of passengers to connect every day with the fastest, most reliable and secure Internet connection currently available to a moving vehicle. Today our networks have the power to fully integrate tens of thousands of vehicles into the cloud, paving the way for a vibrant new world of smart, connected transportation. In the future, our network connectivity will empower a bold new generation of safer, more efficient and sustainable transport solutions. We aim to be the partner of choice for those on the smart, connected journey that lies ahead.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Equans, Icomera is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, with key offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the United States and Canada.