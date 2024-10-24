Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, October 30, 2024

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2024 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its third quarter financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the live call and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website through November 29, 2024. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of our website.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com