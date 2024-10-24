Iterate.ai Partners with Intel, Bringing its AI Manager to Intel AI PCs

SAN JOSE, Calif. and DENVER, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose AI platform enables enterprises to build production-ready AI applications and ready-to-use products for private AI requirements and the AI PC era, has partnered with Intel to bring Generate , Iterate.ai’s secure AI Manager application, to Intel AI PCs .

From summarizing customer comments to analyzing inventory to providing logo designs and much more, Generate gives businesses an essential personal AI assistant and instant go-to resource for business guidance and generative AI needs. Generate utilizes RAG and multiple secure vector databases and runs LLMs locally on AI PCs using its advanced capabilities. The Generate framework enables businesses to benefit from multiple small and large language models. With this partnership, Intel is including Generate in application bundles for use on Intel Meteor Lake AI PCs and Intel’s upcoming Lunar Lake AI PCs.

As a private LLM manager and personal AI assistant, Generate utilizes LLMs optimized for Intel’s AI PC architecture to provide businesses with increased productivity and seamless user experiences. Generate can run on a private cloud in an on-premise data center—or even locally on an AI PC, with no internet connection required. That flexibility maximizes the application’s security, prevents data leakage, and conforms to stringent IT regulations. Users can simply point Generate at documents and data in a private cloud or stored locally, ask questions or make requests, and quickly receive results to drive their businesses forward.

Generate’s capabilities and benefits for businesses include:

Analyze Local Documents on AI PCs: Gain insights from legal, employee training, HR, or product documents by asking questions, defining terms, or generating new content with tailored modifications based on existing documents.

Gain insights from legal, employee training, HR, or product documents by asking questions, defining terms, or generating new content with tailored modifications based on existing documents. Private Documents: Keep sensitive information secure and compliant by storing all documents locally—nothing goes to the cloud, ensuring trust and privacy.

Keep sensitive information secure and compliant by storing all documents locally—nothing goes to the cloud, ensuring trust and privacy. Vector Database: Efficiently handle spatial queries, indexing, and data analysis for applications like mapping, navigation, and spatial analytics.

Efficiently handle spatial queries, indexing, and data analysis for applications like mapping, navigation, and spatial analytics. Document Search: Instantly find and retrieve relevant information for research, reference, or decision-making.

Instantly find and retrieve relevant information for research, reference, or decision-making. Workflow Cards: Leverage LLM-powered workflows to automate tasks—such as searching the web for new data, integrating it with existing documents, and generating updated content.



“Generate on Intel AI PCs is a business’s ally and oracle when it comes to boosting productivity and navigating decisions that eliminate inefficiency, spur creativity, and drive growth,” said Brian Sathianathan, CTO and co-founder Iterate.ai. “Business owners can ask everything from ‘How do I build an e-commerce site?’ to ‘What are the red flags in this office lease?’ to ‘How can I do SEO well?’ and receive precise answers to their specific business and needs. We’re proud to partner with Intel to provide businesses with this valuable resource.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Iterate.ai to bring the AI capabilities offered by Generate to Intel AI PCs,” said Justin Christiansen, GM Software and Services Partners at Intel. “This unleashes the productivity benefits of generative AI to Intel AI PC users with enhanced privacy and security as the applications run locally on the device. Users can confidently gain insights and efficiencies leveraging private documents to answer questions, generate content, instantly retrieve information and more.”

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI solutions, like Generate and its AI low code platform, Interplay. Interplay is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With six patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest office in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

