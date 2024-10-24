Women’s Health Collective Canada Welcomes the IWK Foundation as Its Newest Member, Expanding National Alliance for the Advancement of Women’s Health Research

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) , a strategic alliance of leading women’s health and hospital foundations from across Canada, is proud to announce the addition of the IWK Foundation to its membership. The IWK Foundation, located in Halifax, Nova Scotia, raises funds to support IWK Health which is renowned for its comprehensive research and healthcare services for women and children across the Maritimes and beyond. Its entry into the Collective marks a significant milestone for WHCC as the first new member to join since the alliance was founded in 2021.

The expansion solidifies WHCC’s position as one of Canada’s foremost women’s health charities, establishing it as a truly coast-to-coast alliance. This growth strengthens WHCC’s ability to engage a nationwide audience and corporate partners, broadening its reach and enhancing its capacity to address critical women's health issues through impactful fundraising.

“We are excited to welcome the IWK Foundation to WHCC,” said Sharlene Rutherford, President and CEO, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, a founding member of WHCC. “This not only strengthens our position to improve women's health across Canada, but also sends a powerful message that women’s health and research is an issue we need to take seriously and work collaboratively to address. Together, we will continue to move the needle and make a tangible impact on the lives of women in Canada.”

“The IWK Foundation is proud to join the Women’s Health Collective Canada,” said Jennifer Gillivan, President and CEO, IWK Foundation. “This alliance enhances our ability to address the pressing health needs of women by driving research that will improve care for generations to come. We are honored to join a group of outstanding organizations with a shared commitment to women’s health, and to be part of creating a better, healthier future for all women.”

About Women’s Health Collective Canada

Women’s Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance founded by three of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations to support funding and equity in women’s health research, with unified action across Canada. Through intentional collaboration, WHCC foundations are bringing resources and fundraising together to address the legacy of inequity in women's health research. WHCC consists of the BC Women's Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation and the IWK Foundation.

To learn more about WHCC, our members and their work, or to donate, please visit www.whcc.ca .

About the IWK Foundation

The IWK Foundation is a champion of excellence in women's and children's health and medicine and works in partnership with IWK Health to support their vision of providing quality care to women, children, youth and families in the Maritime Provinces and beyond. Our donors are passionately committed to making a difference for Maritime families, contributing over $25.2 million in support of the most urgent care priorities at the IWK last year. Funds raised also support the IWK's global leadership in research and knowledge sharing, which in turn improves lives worldwide. Visit www.iwkfoundation.org for more information.

For media inquiries, please contact: