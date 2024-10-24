Flowers Foods to Report Third Quarter 2024 Results

Thomasville, GA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its third quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, November 8, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern the same day. A link to the webcast, press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at investors.flowersfoods.com . A replay will be available at the same link following the event.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 sales of $5.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

