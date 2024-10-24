India Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032 Featuring KONE, Johnson Lifts, Schindler, OTIS, ThyssenKrupp, Mitsubishi, Fujitec, Hitachi and Blue Star

Dublin, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Elevator and Escalator Market Report Forecast by Product, Type, End-use, Region and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Elevator and Escalator Market will reach US$ 7.20 billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.54 billion in 2023, with a CAGR of 8.20% between 2024 and 2032

India's escalator and elevator industry is expanding due to urbanization, quick infrastructural development, and rising residential and commercial building construction. The need for vertical transportation solutions is increased by government initiatives supporting smart cities. The demand for effective urban mobility is further increased by growing income levels and population, which raises the adoption rates of escalators and elevators.







Rapid infrastructural development and urbanization in India are driving the market for elevators and escalators as more high-rise structures and commercial space are being built. Government programs like smart city initiatives raise the need for effective vertical mobility. Growing urban populations and disposable incomes both fuel market expansion as more individuals seek out contemporary amenities. Furthermore, the industry is seeing an increase in investments and adoption rates due to technological breakthroughs and energy-efficient solutions.



Driving Forces of India Elevator and Escalator Market

Urbanization and infrastructure development



The elevator and escalator industry in India is primarily driven by urbanization and the development of infrastructure. Effective vertical transit systems are required as cities grow and population increases, leading to a noticeable rise in high-height buildings and commercial complexes. This need is increased even further by government programs like enhanced public transportation systems and smart city initiatives. Elevators and escalators are necessary for these developments to comply with accessibility and safety criteria in addition to being convenient.

Modern elevator and escalator systems are being included into more construction projects as a result of urbanization's promotion of investment in residential and commercial real estate. The sector expands quickly as a result of the need for innovative and practical mobility solutions in heavily populated metropolitan areas.



Rising disposable income



An important development factor for the elevator and escalator sector in India is rising disposable income. Growing income levels are driving up the number of individuals and families investing in contemporary housing, especially in cities where luxury homes and high-rise flats are becoming the norm. This change raises standards of living while also raising expectations for luxuries, such as cutting-edge vertical transit systems. As more and more purchasers look for comfort and convenience, developers are include escalators and elevators in their new construction.

Furthermore, the expansion of companies in industries such as retail and hospitality has increased the demand for effective mobility solutions in commercial environments. As a result, India's elevator and escalator markets are expanding significantly due to a combination of rising disposable incomes and the need for new infrastructure.



North India Elevator and Escalator Market



The market for elevators and escalators in North India is expanding rapidly due to the country's fast infrastructure development and urbanization. High-rise structures and commercial complexes are proliferating in cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida, which is driving up need for effective vertical transportation solutions. Market opportunities are further enhanced by government programs that support smart cities. Furthermore, when disposable incomes rise, more money is invested in upscale residential and commercial projects, which increases the region's adoption of contemporary escalators and elevators.



Delhi Elevator and Escalator Industry



The market for elevators and escalators in Delhi is expanding quickly due to urbanization and the development in high-rise construction. Government initiatives and smart city projects are driving the demand for effective vertical transportation solutions. Developers are concentrating on adding sophisticated, energy-efficient elevators and escalators to improve accessibility and comfort as disposable incomes rise. Sustainability will be given more attention in the future, with eco-friendly materials and energy-efficient designs becoming more prevalent in new installations. Smart technology will also be integrated, such as Internet of Things-enabled devices for real-time monitoring and maintenance.



Haryana Elevator and Escalator Industry



Rapid urbanization and rising residential and commercial property construction are driving the industry for elevators and escalators in Haryana. There is an increasing need for effective vertical transportation solutions because to the surge in high-rise buildings in cities like Gurugram and Faridabad. Adoption of smart elevators with Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities for improved monitoring and preventive maintenance is one trend for the future. Furthermore, energy-efficient designs and sustainability are becoming more and more important. Developers are looking for eco-friendly materials and energy-saving devices that will complement local green construction programs.



India Elevator and Escalator Company Analysis



The key players in India elevator and escalator industry are KONE Elevator India Private Limited, Johnson Lifts India Private Limited, Schindler India Pvt. Ltd., OTIS Elevator Company (India) Ltd., ThyssenKrupp Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Elevator India Pvt. Ltd., Fujitec India Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd. and Blue Star Elevator Pvt. Ltd.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $7.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered India





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5 India Elevator and Escalator Market



6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Type

6.3 By End Use

6.4 By Region



7 Product

7.1 Elevators

7.2 Escalators

7.3 Moving Walkway



8 Type

8.1 Hydraulic

8.2 Traction

8.3 Machine Room-Less Traction

8.4 Others



9 End Use

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Industrial



10 Region

10.1 South India

10.2 North India

10.3 West India

10.4 East India



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1.1 Strength

12.1.2 Weakness

12.1.3 Opportunity

12.1.4 Threat



13 Key Players Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Key Persons

13.3 Recent Development & Strategies

13.4 Revenue Analysis

KONE Elevator India Private Limited

Johnson Lifts India Private Limited

Schindler India Pvt. Ltd.

OTIS Elevator Company (India) Ltd.

ThyssenKrupp Elevator (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Elevator India Pvt. Ltd.

Fujitec India Pvt. Ltd.

Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd.

Blue Star Elevator Pvt. Ltd.

