RWE commissions Montgomery Ranch wind farm in Texas, advancing its clean energy portfolio in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RWE, a leading renewable energy company, continues the strategic growth of its U.S. renewables portfolio, adding another 203 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind capacity with the commissioning of its Montgomery Ranch Wind Farm in Foard County, Texas.

Texas leads the nation in installed wind capacity, including from RWE’s 23 operating onshore wind farms. Together with Montgomery Ranch, these facilities are reliably delivering electricity and critical grid support to help meet the growing demand for power in the state. Earlier this year, RWE also announced the construction of two new onshore wind farms in Southeast Texas, Peyton Creek II and Lane City, which will add a combined capacity of 446 MW once operational.

Andrew Flanagan, CEO, RWE Clean Energy: “For more than 15 years, we have made purposeful, strategic investments in the U.S. to deliver clean renewable energy to the market. In Texas, for example, we are seeing the market evolve and are collaborating with industry-leading partners to support the state’s future growth with projects like Montgomery Ranch.”

To build Montgomery Ranch, RWE joined with top-tier renewable industry companies, including balance of plant contractor M.A. Mortenson Company and RES, a global energy solutions company. In addition, RWE partnered with Vestas North America to supply the 45 V150 4.5 MW turbines that are now installed and operating onsite. RWE continues to overcome industry supply chain and labor challenges by partnering with industry leaders and leveraging its global scale and diverse portfolio to develop, build and deliver new projects.

Montgomery Ranch serves as an important economic driver for the county and surrounding communities, with approximately $50 million in property tax revenues projected to be infused into the region throughout its operating lifetime. Additionally, construction of Montgomery Ranch created 250 jobs at its peak and generated $1.5 million in revenues from local spending.

RWE in the US

RWE is a top tier renewable energy company in the United States. With more than 15 years in the U.S. renewables business, the company has an outstanding track record in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy facilities. The approximately 2,000-person RWE team in the U.S. is fully committed to forging ahead with the clean energy transition in North America. Together with our partners, we develop innovative solutions and drive technological progress for our customers to help re-shape the energy supply for future generations. RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG, operates a renewable energy portfolio of 9.8 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of onshore wind, solar and battery storage, making it the number three renewable energy company in the U.S. and the country’s third largest solar owner and operator, present in most U.S. states. RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, a subsidiary of RWE Offshore Wind, is the only U.S. developer with offshore wind lease areas on the East, West and Gulf Coasts, including the company’s first commercial scale floating wind project. As part of the RWE Group’s Growing Green strategy to expand globally its portfolio to more than 65 GW net installed capacity and to invest EUR 55 billion worldwide from 2024 to 2030, the company has earmarked about EUR 20 billion to significantly increase its operating asset base in the U.S. This is backed by a project pipeline of more than 36 GW in onshore wind, solar and battery storage and 6 GW of offshore wind, which provides for one of the largest development platforms in the U.S.

