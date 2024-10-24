Colonel Jennifer Pritzker and TAWANI Foundation Honored with Two Globee Leadership Awards

Chicago, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Colonel Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), has been named as a 2024 Silver Globee® winner for CEO of the Year at the 12th Annual Globee Awards. Additionally, TAWANI Foundation, led by Colonel Pritzker, has also received a Silver Globee® for Business Philanthropist of the Year. TAWANI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization and serves as the philanthropic arm of TAWANI Enterprises, Inc.

"I am deeply honored to receive a CEO of the Year award from the Globee Awards and to have TAWANI Foundation recognized as a Business Philanthropist of the Year," said Colonel Pritzker. "I’m proud to see our Foundation acknowledged for its impactful work, and I look forward to leading our team at TAWANI Enterprises toward more great achievements in the future.”

Colonel Pritzker is a distinguished retired Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army, who received an honorary promotion to Colonel upon her retirement in 2001 by the Illinois National Guard. She turned her career to entrepreneurship and currently oversees an array of businesses under the TAWANI umbrella, including TAWANI Property Management, Mission94 Firearms Education Center, TAWANI Ventures, Master Wings Publishing and Aurum Trading. Colonel Pritzker is renowned for her philanthropic generosity and dedication to fostering lasting value in the organizations she supports. She established two influential foundations: the Pritzker Military Foundation and TAWANI Foundation.

In 2022 and 2023, TAWANI Foundation bestowed more than $16 million in support to 294 organizations. The Foundation focuses its philanthropy on six core areas: nurturing the arts and culture, preserving historical heritage, championing health and wellness, advocating for LGBTQ+ and human rights, advancing education, and spearheading environmental stewardship. It has provided local grants to worthy recipients such as the Greater Chicago Food Depository, Loyola University, Project H.O.O.D, Chicago Math and Science Academy, the Chicago Parks Foundation for the AIDS Garden, and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, among many other Illinois-based entities. The Foundation has also provided support to national and international organizations, from the American Red Cross in the aftermath of natural disasters to Operation White Stork, a U.S. veteran-run organization supporting on-the-ground aid in Ukraine.

“TAWANI Foundation’s vision is to empower progress and make a meaningful difference for the organizations that we support, and we are grateful and honored that our philanthropic efforts have been recognized with a Globee Award,” said TAWANI Foundation Chief Operating Officer of Philanthropic Activities Susan Rifkin.

This prestigious program recognizes exceptional business leaders globally, highlighting their contributions to innovation, business growth, and positive change in their industries. Winners were selected for their outstanding leadership and impactful achievements. The Globee Awards program entails rigorous peer-to-peer and industry expert review processes to ensure that the most impactful and noteworthy leaders are selected. This year, more than 1,800 executives, professionals, and business owners from around the world applied to participate in the judging process, representing a diverse range of industries and regions. For the full list of judges, visit https://globeeawards.com/leadership/judges/

About TAWANI Enterprises

A visionary umbrella organization with an entrepreneurial outlook, TAWANI Enterprises has a private equity portfolio of startup and mature innovative companies in various industries; and not-for-profit interests. The company offers back-office services to all internal owned companies, including TAWANI Property Management, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Master Wings Publishing, TAWANI Ventures, Mission94 Firearms Education Center and Aurum Trading, a coins and precious medals maker. All investments, for-profit and not-for-profit, are based on TAWANI’s mission to create opportunities for growth and knowledge and to create things of shared value to be enjoyed by citizens in the future. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com

About TAWANI Foundation

Founded in 2002 by notable philanthropist and entrepreneur Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), TAWANI Enterprises’ philanthropic organization TAWANI Foundation is a 501(c)(3) that provides support in the areas of arts and culture, historical preservation, health and wellness, LGBTQ+ and human rights, education, and environmental initiatives. TAWANI Foundation’s vision is to make a sustained and measurable difference for organizations that focus on enriching knowledge, improving health and wellness, and promoting scientific understanding – all with a common goal of making a positive, long-term impact on individuals, communities, and the culture itself. To learn more, visit https://tawanifoundation.org.

About the Globee Awards

The Globee Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for USA (previously known as Globee® Awards for American Business), and Globee® Awards for Women In Business. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.





