$243 Bn Seafood Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2024-2032 Featuring Agrosuper, Asian Sea Corp, Austevoll Seafood, Bolton, Grieg Seafood, Maruha Nichiro, Sysco, Thai Union

The global Seafood market is expected to reach US$ 181.13 Billion in 2023 to US$ 243.17 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2024 to 2032

Due to growing disposable income, rising per capita consumption, and a global trend toward pescetarianism among consumers, the industry is expanding quickly. People's consumption patterns have been seen to drastically shift over time toward a healthier diet, which has an impact on changes in consumer preferences.







Growth Drivers for the global Seafood Market

Growing Demand for Processed/Ready-to-Cook Seafoods Will Increase Market Share



Changes in lifestyle have led to an increase in the demand for processed food in emerging countries and a rise in the consumption of convenience meals among the working population and millennials. Consumers' hectic lives and growing urbanization have led to a rise in the demand for goods with longer shelf lives. Easy-to-cook items have become increasingly popular over the years as a result of improvements in processing methods, well-equipped cold storage networks, and dramatic shifts in eating habits. Furthermore, the increasing advancements in product development - such as canned, frozen, and smoked seafood - present profitable chances for easy cooking in the midst of people's hectic schedules.



Growing Predisposition for Adoption of Pescetarianism to Drive Market Growth



Over the past few years, there has been a constant global growth in the consumption of seafood. This rise in consumption has been attributed to both the improvement of living standards in developing nations like China, India, Brazil, and South Africa, as well as the increased health consciousness in certain wealthy nations. Globalization's advancement and the public's growing interest in health consciousness in recent years have the potential to significantly alter fish eating patterns.

Due to several health-related reasons, a large number of consumers globally lead a pescetarian lifestyle, eating fish in addition to a vegetarian diet. Omega-3 fatty acids are rich in fish, especially salmon, herring, and trout, which also have nutritional value and health benefits. Because of the heart - and brain-healthy advantages of omega-3 fatty acids, seafood consumption has increased as a result of these recommendations. Additionally, eating a pescatarian diet or regularly consuming fisheries products can help reduce the chance of developing health issues like obesity, cardiovascular disease, and other conditions.



North America Seafood Industry



North America's top fish producer is the United States, followed by Mexico. The most produced fish in the area is salmon. More species are becoming available, though, with to developments in technology, aquaculture feeds, and management strategies. By weight, marine aquaculture makes up 7% of all domestic seafood production. Nevertheless, the emphasis on high-value goods has led to an expansion in aquaculture, which now accounts for 24% of the value of domestic seafood products.



Between 1991 and 2021, the production volume in Canada increased from about 50,000 tons to 191,000 tons, but the output value increased from USD 234 million to USD 1.3 billion. Finfish, which accounted for 78% of total volume and 91% of value in 2021, are the main product of the industry. Salmon accounts for the majority of finfish production in terms of both volume and value. In 2021, 63% of the overall volume and 74% of the total value came from the production of salmon alone. With 50% of the entire volume and 55% of the total value of salmon produced in 2021, British Columbia is still the leading producer. Prince Edward Island (13% of volume and 4% of value), New Brunswick (16% of volume and 19% of value), and British Columbia come next & Labrador (11 percent of value and 10% of volume).



With 11,592 km of coastline, of which 76% is on the Pacific coast and 24% is in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean coast, and the islands, Mexico has a vast amount of potential in the fishing industry. Its continental shelf is larger in the Gulf of Mexico, measuring about 394 000 km. It also contains 6 500 km of inland waters, including lakes, lagoons, reservoirs, and rivers, in addition to 12 500 km of coastal lagoons and estuaries. The Pacific has one of the largest tuna fisheries, producing over 150,000 tons annually. The dominant species in the tuna family is the yellowfin.



Global Seafood Company Analysis



The major participants in the Seafood market includes Agrosuper S.A., Asian Sea Corporation Public Company Limited, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Bolton Group SRL, Grieg Seafood ASA, Maruha Nichiro Corporation, Sysco Corporation, Thai Union Group PCL



Global Seafood Company News



In October 2023, With the goal of producing 100 tonnes of white-leg shrimp annually by the end of 2023, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd. announced the launch of their land-based enterprise.



In April 2023, Thai Union joins Samut Sakhon City Development's marine garbage cleanup campaign in an effort to safeguard the local ecosystem.



In March 2023, Mowi ASA has constructed a brand-new, cutting-edge facility for the production of seafood in Hitra, Norway.



