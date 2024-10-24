TAB Bank Powers Major Metal Manufacturer’s Expansion with $4 Million Infusion

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank closed a $4 million working capital facility with a rapidly growing, full-service metal manufacturer serving the aerospace, defense, medical, marine and renewable energy industries. The partnership will help the manufacturer consolidate two newly acquired machine shops and expand its operations to meet increased demand.

The manufacturer has built a reputation for exceeding customer expectations with high-precision CNC milling and contract manufacturing services. The company serves major aerospace clients, such as Boeing, Blue Origin, the Department of Defense, SpaceX suppliers and other leading contractors. Its recent acquisition of two additional machine shops has positioned the business to scale further.

“The machine shop consolidation starts a critical growth phase for the company, and we’re excited to be a part of it,” said Ryan Gabriel, TAB’s Business Development Officer covering the Pacific Northwest. “We customized this $4 million working capital facility deal specifically to the manufacturer’s needs so it can continue to streamline operations and optimize performance while delivering innovative solutions to its clients.”

With $18 million in sales in 2023 and projections of $24 million for 2024, the business is well-positioned for sustained growth.

TAB Bank provides tailored financial solutions, including working capital facilities, term loans and equipment financing, to help companies like this manufacturer grow and thrive in competitive industries.

