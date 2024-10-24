GUERBET : Revenue at September 30, 2024.

Revenue at September 30, 2024

9-month revenue: €620.5m, up 9.6% at CER 1

In the third quarter, momentum remained strong (+5.4% at CER), driven by the Americas (+13.1%) and Asia (+8.1%), while performance in EMEA (-2.3%) was once again impacted by the continued implementation of the new supply chain in France

2024 annual targets confirmed

Revenue: expected growth of over 9%

on a like-for-like basis and at CER

on a like-for-like basis and at CER Profitability: re-stated EBITDA margin returned

to a higher level than in 2021 (14.4%)

Villepinte, October 24, 2024, 5:45 p.m.: Guerbet (FR0000032526 GBT), a global specialist in contrast products and solutions for medical imaging, is publishing its revenue as at September 30, 2024. In the first nine months of the financial year, Group sales reached 620.5 million euros (€m), up 8.1% compared with the same period in 2023. This performance includes an unfavorable currency effect of €8.6m, mainly due to the depreciation of the Japanese yen and the Brazilian real. At constant exchange rates (CER1), Guerbet's revenue growth was 9.6% as at September 30, 2024.

In the third quarter alone, sales were up 3.1% to €201.3m. At CER, growth was 5.4% over the period.

Geographical breakdown of the Group's consolidated revenue (IFRS)

In thousands of euros,

at September 30, 2024 9 months 2023



9 months 2024



% change



9 months 2024

at CER1



% change

at CER EMEA sales 258.5 261.6 +1.2% 261.0 +1.0% Americas sales 160.9 194.3 +20.7% 197.8 +22.9% Asia sales 154.4 164.7 +6.6% 170.4 +10.3% Total 573.9 620.5 +8.1% 629.1 +9.6%

At constant exchange rates: the impact of exchange rates was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period based on the exchange rates used for the previous year.

In EMEA, the Group's revenue totaled €261.6m in the first nine months of the financial year, up 1.0% at CER despite the decline in sales in France. On this market, following the reform of the supply chain for contrast products on March 1, 2024, there has been an erratic trend in sales linked to the implementation of a new management system for flows between distributors and radiologists. These disruptions particularly affected activity in the third quarter, with EMEA down 2.3% at CER.

In the Americas, sales at end-September 2024 were up 22.9% at CER to €194.3m. This momentum, fueled by the increase in both volumes and prices, was characterized by an outstanding performance in Latin America. In the third quarter, sales in the Americas were up 13.1%, following three quarters of exceptional growth (>20%) linked to the recovery at the Raleigh site.

In Asia, 9-month sales reached €164.7m, up 10.3% at CER despite the contraction in activity in South Korea (-4.8%), which has been affected by a doctors' strike since February. In the third quarter alone, growth was 8.1% at CER, underpinned by very favorable momentum in China (+24.2% over the period).

Breakdown of the Group's consolidated revenue by activity (IFRS)

In thousands of euros,

at September 30, 2024 9 months 2023



9 months 2024



% change



9 months 2024

at CER1



% change

at CER Diagnostic Imaging 506.4 546.4 +7.9% 554.0 +9.4% MRI 187.3 191.8 +2.4% 193.1 +3.1% X-ray 319.0 354.6 +11.2% 360.9 +13.1% Interventional Imaging 67.5 74.1 +9.9% 75.1 +11.3% Total 573.9 620.5 +8.1% 629.1 +9.6%

At constant exchange rates: the impact of exchange rates was eliminated by recalculating sales for the period based on the exchange rates used for the previous year.

Sales at CER for the Diagnostic Imaging business were up 9.4% at September 30, 2024 and +6.9% in the third quarter.

In the MRI division, 9-month revenue increased by 3.1% at CER, including a slight decline in the third quarter of 2024 (-1.1%). This change is the direct consequence of the temporary difficulties encountered on the French market, which particularly affected sales of Dotarem ® .





division, 9-month revenue increased by 3.1% at CER, including a slight decline in the third quarter of 2024 (-1.1%). This change is the direct consequence of the temporary difficulties encountered on the French market, which particularly affected sales of Dotarem . Revenue for the X-ray division reached €354.6m at September 30, 2024, up 13.1% at CER. Performance in the third quarter (+11.6%) was underpinned by continued strong sales of Xenetix® and in particular Optiray®.





In Interventional Imaging, activity at CER was up 11.3% compared to the first nine months of 2023, thanks to strong sales of Lipiodol® in terms of both volumes and prices. The change in the third quarter alone (-4.6% at CER) is not significant from a full-year perspective.

Confirmation of financial targets for 2024

In the wake of these first nine months marked by strong trends across the entire product portfolio and in the main geographical areas, except occasionally in France, Guerbet expects to continue positive momentum in the fourth quarter.

In this context, the Group confirms that it is targeting sales growth of over 9% on a like-for-like and CER basis for 2024, as well as a restated EBITDA margin rate higher than that recorded in 2021 (14.4%).

Next event:

Publication of 2024 annual sales

6 February 2025 after market close

