Media relations:

Florence Lièvre

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 71

Email: florence.lievre@capgemini.com

Capgemini announces ‘augmented engineering’ offerings powered by Gen AI

The Group is extending its generative AI portfolio of services with new offerings tailored for engineering and R&D. The new services will help organizations unlock the value of Gen AI to accelerate R&D and augment engineering1 at all stages of the product development lifecycle

Paris, October 24, 2024 – Capgemini is extending its Gen AI portfolio of services with the launch of engineering and R&D-specific Generative AI (Gen AI) infused solutions for clients to accelerate innovation, streamline engineering and R&D processes with high-level automation, and the ability to unlock new discoveries. As a world leader in engineering and R&D services with deep industry knowledge, and a leading player in the AI market, Capgemini is well positioned to help organizations transform their engineering and R&D processes and accelerate towards a more intelligent industry.

With “augmented engineering”, Gen AI takes data-driven engineering and R&D to the next level. The adoption of a hybrid AI approach, combining Gen AI and AI with other kinds of engineering and scientific models, enables the delivery of outcomes with the precision, quality, regulatory compliance, and correctness required in engineering and science across industries. Engineering requires the ability to capture detailed data in many forms. For example, there is a vast difference in engineering application between a photo-realistic video and the schematic diagrams of an airliner avionics system, even if both are represented graphically.

Designed to help clients reap immediate benefits from Gen AI, augment engineering processes with AI, and accelerate the creation of new smart products and services, the first set of Capgemini’s Gen AI offerings for engineering and R&D includes:

“Augmented R&D Discovery” : to accelerate scientific discovery, streamline R&D processes, identify novel scientific approaches, and generate new formulations. It augments research teams to reduce lead time for R&D discovery with data and AI-driven research hubs, reasoning engines, and digital R&D backbones needed to automate and orchestrate R&D processes, accelerate innovation – and unlock new discoveries in formulation-based industries. Example of applications include new drugs, aircraft fuel composition, tyre properties, components substitution in food, beverage and cosmetics.





: to accelerate scientific discovery, streamline R&D processes, identify novel scientific approaches, and generate new formulations. It augments research teams to reduce lead time for R&D discovery with data and AI-driven research hubs, reasoning engines, and digital R&D backbones needed to automate and orchestrate R&D processes, accelerate innovation – and unlock new discoveries in formulation-based industries. Example of applications include new drugs, aircraft fuel composition, tyre properties, components substitution in food, beverage and cosmetics. “Augmented Software Product Engineering” : an agent-based asset framework and associated consulting and engineering services to provide a uniquely holistic approach to improving product creativity and quality, development efficiency, and developer experience. Includes software lifecycle accelerators addressing product requirements optimization, code creation, product generation, and code migration.





: an agent-based asset framework and associated consulting and engineering services to provide a uniquely holistic approach to improving product creativity and quality, development efficiency, and developer experience. Includes software lifecycle accelerators addressing product requirements optimization, code creation, product generation, and code migration. “Augmented Product Support & Services”: a Gen AI-enabled assistant to streamline software product support – making life easier for both support engineers and their customers in different industries e.g. telecommunications, industrial IoT or MedTech. Gen AI significantly reduces and automates product support work such as self-service deflection, guided remediation, while also removing linguistic barriers. It enables organizations to improve digital experience.





a Gen AI-enabled assistant to streamline software product support – making life easier for both support engineers and their customers in different industries e.g. telecommunications, industrial IoT or MedTech. Gen AI significantly reduces and automates product support work such as self-service deflection, guided remediation, while also removing linguistic barriers. It enables organizations to improve digital experience. “Augmented Product Technical Publications”: technical publications are regulatory-required documents providing all necessary information for the effective operation, installation, maintenance, and servicing of a manufactured product and its components. Capgemini has designed a technical publications factory model, custom-built production workflow assistant to reduce data retrieval time from hours to minutes, and to shorten publication authoring time from weeks to days.





“Gen AI has the potential to turn innovative technology into engineering value, with products and services reaching new levels of intelligence and effectiveness. Our set of new ‘Augmented Engineering’ solutions are designed to take engineering and R&D to their next level and help clients to accelerate towards more intelligent products and services,” comments Franck Greverie, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Portfolio Officer and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini. “We are proud to be the preferred partner of industry leaders to support their ongoing transformation of engineering and R&D processes and help them drive innovation and breakthrough discoveries. Given the demanding context of engineering that requires precision, regulatory compliance and risk tolerance, we are developing tailored solutions, augmented with Gen AI, to empower researchers, streamline processes and unlock substantial creativity and high-quality outcomes.”

Recognized as a Leader in AI and engineering

Capgemini was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: AI services, Q2 2024, among nine vendors evaluated on 19 criteria, grouped by current offering, strategy, and market presence. It was also recognized as a Leader in 2024 Zinnov Zones Ratings for its overall Engineering, Research and Development and Digital Engineering Services.

The Group announced in July 2023 an investment plan of €2 billion over 3 years to strengthen its leadership in AI and has already trained over 120K team members on generative AI tools, thanks to its Gen AI Campus. It has established a dedicated generative AI practice to rapidly scale its capability, solutioning and delivery, as well as a Generative AI Lab to follow the evolution of the technology and research the most relevant use cases and collaborations with businesses or academia for clients, and a dedicated platform, RAISE (Reliable AI Solution Engineering), to industrialize its custom Gen AI projects.

Capgemini is also investing in its portfolio, to customize the uses cases and offers by industry, to build next-generation AI solutions for enterprises, and to generate more value for its clients, and in its partnerships, such as with Google Cloud, Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, Mistral AI, and Liquid AI.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2023 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

1 Capgemini’s approach, ‘Augmented Engineering’, powered by Gen AI in combination with AI and other types of engineering and scientific models, is defined to manage the demanding context of engineering, that requires precision, regulatory compliance and risk tolerance.

Attachment