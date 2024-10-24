WOOFi Swap to deliver institutional-grade liquidity on Solana

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi, the omnichain decentralized exchange platform, has launched its Synthetic proactive market maker (sPMM) on the Solana network, supporting SOL and USDC trading pairs. This will strengthen Solana’s institutional-grade liquidity offerings, utilizing centralized market-making strategies while preserving the self-custody benefits of decentralized finance.

“Solana is the largest hub of onchain users having surpassed Ethereum in volumes in 2024, and we can’t overstate how excited we are to be finally deploying there. Once we are confident with the initial liquidity provision strategies, WOOFi will scale to support more Solana-native assets, including staking derivatives like staked SOL (S-SOL) and other major tokens, as well as WOOFi Pro, the decentralized perp dex. This gradual rollout is strategic for ensuring a stable and impactful long-term presence for WOOFi on the Solana network,” said Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem.

WOOFi’s long-term vision is to become a DeFi hub, offering services like spot trading, futures, and staking through a self-custody platform that mirrors the functionality of centralized exchanges. Already live across 11 EVM networks, WOOFi is building an omnichain platform where users can access trading and earning tools from their favorite chain, simplifying the process while ensuring network reliability.

This deployment marks the start of WOOFi’s strategy to introduce institutional liquidity and advanced DeFi tools to Solana, optimizing performance and enhancing the overall user experience by leveraging Solana's Rust-based infrastructure. As a high-performance, low-cost blockchain, Solana elevates WOOFi's potential for growth. Solana aims to match the speed of traditional financial systems like NASDAQ, ensuring that critical market data reaches all users simultaneously without delay. The platform achieves this through the Nakamoto coefficient, which assesses the level of decentralization in a blockchain network.

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading decentralized exchange (DEX) with over $42B in cumulative trading volume and more than 250k monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and offers a diverse range of products, including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi, WOO, can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

