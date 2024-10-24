Greystone Arranges $14 Million Debt Placement to Finance Build-to-Rent Community in Arizona

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announced it has arranged a $14 million debt placement for the refinancing of a newly-constructed build-to-rent community in Tucson, Arizona. The transaction was sourced by Shana Daby, Managing Director and Rebecca Reich, Associate, at Greystone, with Greystone’s Thomas Wayda, Managing Director, and Dante DiStefano, Associate, handling the debt placement.

Linda Vista Luxury Rentals is a 64-unit build-to-rent community completed in 2024 currently in active lease-up. The mountain view property offers residents amenities including a pool and spa/hot tub. The financing arranged by Greystone was provided by an undisclosed lender and includes a 36-month term.

“Greystone’s debt placement team strives to help borrowers navigate the current capital markets and source the best solution for whatever financing needs they may have. We have fostered competitive lending partnerships which have proven to be an invaluable resource for our clients. The BTR space is an asset class that we continue to find this success,” said Mr. Wayda.

Ms. Daby added, “We are so thrilled to have helped our client refinance this quality asset, which is providing much-needed housing options in the Tucson market.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com