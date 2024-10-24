Greystone Logistics Announces Earnings Call

| Source: Greystone Logistics Inc. Greystone Logistics Inc.

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics will host a conference call at 2pm Eastern Time

Meeting Details:

  • Title: Q1 Results
  • Date: October 24, 2024
  • Start Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time
  • Duration: 30 minutes
  • Pre-Conference Duration: 15 minutes

Participant Only Dial-In Information:

Participant Toll-Free Number: 888-999-6281 Primary

Participant Direct/International Number: 848-280-6550 Alternate 

Contact:

Brendan Hopkins
Investor Relations
Email: investorrelations@greystonelogistics.com
Phone: (407) 645-5295
https://www.greystonepallets.com