Altrea Labs Officially Launches Zenboz Modern Monks NFT Collection on Rarible

Los Gatos, CA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over: the team at Altrea Labs has officially launched its innovative NFT collection, Zenboz Modern Monks on the Base blockchain, available for minting now on Rarible. This new project merges art and AI tech unlike anything seen before in the NFT space.

Zenboz stands out as the first NFT project to offer a built-in product/utility that is available from day one of the complete collection sellout. This marks a departure from speculative practices, as Altrea Labs prioritizes delivering real-world utility to its users over mere hype.

Zenboz Modern Monks NFT Collection

Zenboz Modern Monks NFT offers an innovative and unparalleled collection that celebrates the art of being true to oneself. Created by Altrea Labs, Zenboz is a collection of 10,987 unique NFTs that blends retro pixel art with high-resolution canvas, creating a striking aesthetic. This design sets it apart from traditional pixel art PFPs. Each NFT features 19 distinct attributes and over 230 variants. You can explore more about the project on their website blog.

But Zenboz is more than just a pretty NFT collection: it's about empowering individuals to find inner peace amidst the chaos of life. In a world filled with daily stressors and challenges, finding reliable and uplifting support is crucial. Everyone needs a compassionate and wise companion to guide them with ‘monk-like’ wisdom. This is where ZensAÍ comes in – a custom OpenAI-powered chatbot offering light-hearted wisdom and support for daily struggles. As a friendly companion, ZensAÍ access provides daily motivation with anecdotes, helping users navigate life's complexities.

The focus on real-world utility sets Zenboz apart from other NFT collections. With Gen-AI incorporation, users can access a unique interactive AI companion that adds more value to their digital collectible.

ZensAÍ: A Personal Companion to Mindfulness and Positivity

ZensAÍ is a unique AI product designed to promote positivity. Unlike other generic AI services, ZensAÍ offers an experience tailored to mindfulness to support the individual’s needs. Users connect to ‘The Highs’ portal using their crypto wallet containing the Zenboz NFT they own and interact for 3 questions daily for every Zenboz NFT owned. This custom OpenAI-powered chatbot serves as a digital zen companion, providing instant wisdom and support for various life situations.

Unique Features of ZensAÍ:

Humor and Wit : ZensAÍ combines mindfulness and life advice with humor, making each interaction enjoyable. It draws from a range of references, providing rich, relatable storytelling.

: ZensAÍ combines mindfulness and life advice with humor, making each interaction enjoyable. It draws from a range of references, providing rich, relatable storytelling. Personal Guidance : Tailored to meet your emotional needs, ZensAÍ offers thoughtful, supportive advice that resonates personally.

: Tailored to meet your emotional needs, ZensAÍ offers thoughtful, supportive advice that resonates personally. Privacy Focused : ZensAÍ ensures privacy by not storing questions or responses on servers.

: ZensAÍ ensures privacy by not storing questions or responses on servers. Instant Support : ZensAÍ acts as a personal companion, offering relentlessly supportive advice and motivation when needed.

: ZensAÍ acts as a personal companion, offering relentlessly supportive advice and motivation when needed. Daily Positivity : Regular interactions with ZensAÍ promote positive thinking and proactive approaches to life’s challenges.

: Regular interactions with ZensAÍ promote positive thinking and proactive approaches to life’s challenges. Cost-Effective: Users enjoy ZensAÍ’s benefits without worrying about gas fees, thanks to a business model that covers operational costs through initial sales and resale commissions.

What's after this for Zenboz Holders? The upcoming launch of Zenboz Modern Monks NFT marks the beginning of AI-driven interactive NFT products. The team is already working on their next project, code-named "Mythical Creatures," which will build on the AI infrastructure and deliver more engaging, interactive product experiences. Zenboz holders will be crucial in Altrea Labs’ growing universe of art, technology, and immersive experiences.

For now, head over to Rarible and mint yourself a Zenboz Modern Monk NFT to join the exciting journey at the forefront of innovation!

About Altrea Labs

Altrea Labs combines technology and creativity to tackle real-world user problems through innovative NFTs. Its latest Zenboz Modern Monks project focuses on creating product-backed NFTs with immediate utility for holders upon launch and sellout. It's also about building a strong community and paving the way for the future of Web3 experiences. The company aims to steadily develop NFT-centric technologies and AI experiences that seamlessly integrate art and technology, focusing on both innovative products and a robust infrastructure to fully embrace the Web3 future.

Anyone curious about the potential of NFTs and their impact beyond just digital assets should pay attention to Altrea Labs. The project's website and the social pages below offer more information about Atrea Labs' vision and goals.

Zenboz Mint Page | Zenboz NFT X (Twitter) | Atrea Labs X (Twitter)

