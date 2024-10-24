XTI Aerospace to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace" or the "Company") today announced that it will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2024, at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. Past ThinkEquity conferences have featured over 70 company presentations, 700+ attendees, and 500+ one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform for companies and investors to connect.

Scott Pomeroy, Chief Executive Officer of XTI Aerospace, will be presenting at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 30th. Management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can register to attend and schedule on-on-one meetings here.

The presentation will also be live-streamed at the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/tep25/xtia/1687392.

About ThinkEquity



ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank founded by professionals who have collaborated for over a decade, collectively financing over $50 billion in public and private capital raises, restructurings, and mergers and acquisitions. To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace.com) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company (XTIAircraft.com), an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: contact@xtiaerospace.com

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact/

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: XTIA@crescendo-ir.com