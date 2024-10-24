Toll Brothers New Luxury Home Collection is Coming Soon to Sereno Canyon in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the new Manor Collection is coming soon to its Sereno Canyon community in Scottsdale, Arizona. Construction of the Sales Center and model home is underway at 24985 North 125th Place in Scottsdale, and sales will start in January 2025.

Ideally located in North Scottsdale, Sereno Canyon is an award-winning master-planned community of single-family homes nestled in the shadow of the McDowell Mountains. The staff-gated community currently features three collections offering estate-sized, single-family, and paired villa home designs ranging from 2,157 to 5,006+ square feet. The new Manor Collection will introduce a fourth collection with three brand-new home designs ranging from 4,152 to 4,655+ square feet with pricing anticipated to start at $2.3 million.

Located on the northeast end of the community, the Manor Collection will offer 31 home sites with panoramic mountain views. The single-level home designs will feature 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 5.5 bathrooms, and 3-car garages with beautiful Desert Contemporary, Modern, and Spanish Contemporary architecture that perfectly complements the serene Sonoran Desert setting. Highlights of the incredible homes include elevated ceiling heights in the main living space, expansive great rooms with dual-sided fireplaces and multi-slide patio doors, gourmet kitchens with Wolf and SubZero appliances, multigenerational suites, and more.





“Sereno Canyon provides residents an unmatched, luxury resort-lifestyle in Scottsdale and we are proud to expand our offering with this new collection of homes,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “The Manor Collection brings an exciting new lineup to Sereno Canyon with modern architecture and open floor plans expertly designed to capture the essence of indoor-outdoor living and entertaining.”

With 360-degree mountain views, and incredible resort amenities, Sereno Canyon offers the epitome of modern desert living. Centered at the heart of the community sits the Mountain House Lodge showcasing striking desert modern architecture with beautiful, designer-appointed features and a curated collection of art from notable local artisans. The state-of-the-art amenities include a lobby bar with four-sided fireplace for gathering, a signature restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating plus a private dining room with demo kitchen, a spa treatment room, fitness center with outdoor recreational lawn, two sparkling pools with cabanas, a private event lawn, bocce ball, and more.

Close to Scottsdale’s world-class shopping, dining, and entertainment, as well as nearby recreation, Sereno Canyon offers residents a convenient location while also providing a private setting that feels like an exclusive destination of its own.

For more information, call (844) 836-5263 or visit SerenoCanyon.com





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

