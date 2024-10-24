Gevo to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 7, 2024

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that it will host a conference call on November 7, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

To participate in the live call, please register through the following event weblink: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId0c13b561f9d442ba7211ad0cbc56dbc

After registering, participants will be provided with a dial-in number and pin.

To listen to the conference call (audio only), please register through the following event weblink: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ggx3po5y

A webcast replay will be available two hours after the conference call ends on November 7, 2024. The archived webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Gevo's website at www.gevo.com.

About Gevo

Gevo's mission is to convert renewable energy and biogenic carbon into sustainable fuels and chemicals with a net-zero or better carbon footprint. Gevo’s innovative technology can be used to make a variety of products, including sustainable aviation fuel (“SAF”), motor fuels, chemicals, and other materials. Gevo’s business model includes developing, financing, and operating production facilities for these renewable fuels and other products. It currently runs one of the largest dairy-based renewable natural gas (“RNG”) facilities in the United States. It also owns the world’s first production facility for specialty alcohol-to-jet (“ATJ”) fuels and chemicals. Gevo emphasizes the importance of sustainability by tracking and verifying the carbon footprint of its business systems through its Verity subsidiary.

Learn more at Gevo’s website: www.gevo.com.

