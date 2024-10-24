Miami, FL, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgeful, The Fastest Growing Technical Analysis Tool for Day Traders, Releases Major Upgrade "What's In Play?"

What Is edgeful.com?

edgeful is your personal financial analyst so you don’t have to be one. They break down market data into easy to read reports that you can actually use to become a profitable trader. When you use edgeful, you can instantly see how any stock behaves, down to a specific weekday.

edgeful has all the breakdowns you need to tell you when to size into a trade, when to size down, and even where to set your profit targets, based on the data, not opinions.

If you want to make money trading, you need to trade with an edge and not your emotions. Finding an edge requires data, that’s where edgeful comes in — they do everything for you!

edgeful is excited to announce its biggest update yet: the "What’s in Play?" section. This powerful new feature shows you exactly which day trading setups are in play, so you can act fast and capitalize on the best opportunities. It’s trading without the guesswork—just clear, real-time strategies delivered right to you.

No More Searching for Trading Setups

Before this upgrade, edgeful’s reports provided valuable insights into how well different trading strategies—like gap fills and opening range breakouts—worked. But users still had to track down these setups themselves. With “What’s in Play?”, the process is faster and easier.

“What’s in Play?” scans the market for you, finding high-probability setups as they happen. Let’s say a gap fill is forming: the feature will show if there's a gap up or down, where the target price is, how far the current price is from that target, and the likelihood of the profit target being hit. It also gives you the bias—whether the price is likely to go up or down—so you have everything you need to make informed trades.

Real-Time Data for Better Day Trading

In day trading, timing is everything. Markets move fast, and you need quick, reliable data to make smart decisions. That’s where "What’s in Play?" really shines. By giving you live updates, it allows you to respond immediately to setups like breakouts or reversals. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, having access to real-time data helps you take advantage of the best opportunities.

This is especially important for strategies like gap fills, where price movements can happen in an instant. With “What’s in Play?”, you’ll know exactly when a gap fill is forming, what your target price is, and how likely it is to be reached. That means you can make fast, confident decisions in the fast-paced world of day trading.

Designed for All Types of Traders

No matter your experience level, “What’s in Play?” is designed to make your life easier. If you’re new to trading, it provides clear, easy-to-understand setups, so you don’t have to worry about missing out on profitable trades or navigating complex strategies. Everything is laid out for you.

If you’re a more seasoned trader, “What’s in Play?” saves you time by automatically highlighting the best opportunities. Instead of manually scanning the markets, you can focus on executing trades. It’s like having a personal trading assistant, always scanning the market to find the best opportunities and present them to you in real time.

This upgrade is especially helpful for traders who don’t have time to search for trades manually. With “What’s in Play?” doing the heavy lifting, you can easily spot high-probability setups without missing key moments.

Stress-Free Trading with Live Updates

One of the hardest parts of trading is managing all the information and making quick decisions. "What’s in Play?" simplifies things by putting everything you need in one place. Whether you’re trading stocks, futures, or forex, it shows you the setup, the target price, the bias, and the probability of success—all in real time.

This takes the stress out of constantly monitoring charts or searching for setups. edgeful gives you all the key data in one view, so you can focus on executing trades rather than hunting for information. It makes the entire trading process smoother and more efficient.

Start Trading Smarter with “What’s in Play?”

edgeful’s "What’s in Play?" section is now live and available for all users. Getting started is simple—just log in, navigate to the new section, and start exploring real-time trading setups. With live data and actionable insights, “What’s in Play?” helps traders focus on what really matters: making profitable trades.

Whether you’re just starting out or have years of experience, “What’s in Play?” will help you trade smarter, faster, and with more confidence.

