SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of the October 28, 2024 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Filed on Behalf of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (VERV), Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE), and Outset Medical, Inc. (OM) Shareholders

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the October 28, 2024 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the following class action lawsuits.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (“Verve Therapeutics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: VERV). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) Defendants did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 trial would be halted; and (2) Defendants overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary LNP delivery system.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (“Sage Therapeutics” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SAGE). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) zuranolone was less effective in treating major depressive disorder (“MDD”) than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone new drug application (“NDA”) for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and zuranolone’s clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (iii) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating mild cognitive impairment (“MCI”) due to Parkinson’s Disease (“PD”) than Defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, SAGE-718’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (v) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating essential tremor (“ET”) than Defendants had led investors to believe; and (vi) accordingly, SAGE-324’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for ET were overstated.

Outset Medical, Inc.

A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset Medical” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: OM). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (1) the Tablo products were marketed for continuous renal replacement therapy, which is not one of the indications approved by the FDA; (2) as a result, Outset Medical was reasonably likely to submit an additional 510(k) application for the Tablo products; (3) there was a substantial risk that the Company would cease sales of the Tablo products pending FDA approval of additional indications; (4) Outset Medical lacked the sales team and process to execute on the ramp of Tablo sales; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue growth would be adversely impacted.

