SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Unisys Corporation (UIS) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Unisys Corporation (“Unisys” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UIS) complied with federal securities laws. On October 22, 2024, the SEC announced charges against Unisys for “making materially misleading disclosures regarding cybersecurity risks and intrusions. The SEC also charged Unisys with disclosure controls and procedures violations.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Unisys stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/unisys/ to discuss your legal rights.