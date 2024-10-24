CryptoChronic Receives Grant from SKALE to Build Top Gaming DApp on its Chain

Sheung Wan (Hong Kong) , Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Chronic Games Limited is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded a grant by SKALE Labs, one of the fastest and most cost-effective blockchains in the world, in order to develop its game, CryptoChronic, on their network.

The benefits will extend to all CryptoChronic’s growing ecosystem and will be felt in multiple ways. Not only following the imminent launch on SKALE’s chain, thanks to its technological superiority, gamers will enjoy a completely frictionless experience, 100% free of gas fees. But also, they will benefit from generous airdrops, prizes, and rewards for being engaged members of the community.

SKALE, in fact, operates an ecosystem incentive program to accelerate the adoption of high-quality applications and projects on its network. Its grants are awarded to hand-picked projects, also within the rapidly growing blockchain gaming sector, including play-to-earn (P2E) games and the Metaverse. They aim to exponentially increase the reach and engagement of the awarded gaming projects among the over 34 million active wallets in its network, and beyond.

Chronic Games Limited, based in Hong Kong, is the studio behind CryptoChronic. Dedicated to bringing the fun back to crypto and NFTs, CryptoChronic has developed the first free-to-earn cannabis-themed gaming Metaverse, known as the "Cannaverse." The game reimagines Pokémon as blockchain-based, virtual pet marijuana strain collectables—Chronics—that players can breed, grow, and battle in multiplayer smoke-offs with friends. With a focus on ultra-fast, seamless, and 100% free blockchain operations, and zero gas fees on the SKALE network, CryptoChronic ensures that gamers can concentrate solely on having fun.

SKALE is a blockchain network that offers limitless scalability, fast performance, and zero gas fees. It enables the quick deployment of interoperable EVM-compatible chains while maintaining security and decentralisation. SKALE is fully decentralised, open-source, and community-owned, with native integration with Ethereum for enhanced security and shared revenue. The network's capacity increases as new nodes join, supporting limitless scalability. SKALE's multichain structure provides shared security without shared performance, with each node running 8 chains, rotated to prevent collusion. Using Proof of Stake and efficient containerisation, SKALE optimises resource allocation.

Marco Prinzi, CEO of Chronic Games, declares, “We feel highly confident in launching our game on the SKALE chain. We aim to bring the fun back to crypto and NFTs, and to do so, we envision providing a completely seamless and frictionless experience for our gamers, ideally making them unaware they are even on-chain. We strive to enable blockchain operations that are ultra-fast, seamless, and 100% free. With zero gas fees on the SKALE network and low barriers to entry, we know our users can focus solely on enjoying our game. We are excited to embark on this adventure together, relying on SKALE's exceptional technological value."

This grant represents a significant milestone for Chronic Games Limited and its mission to revolutionise blockchain gaming with CryptoChronic. By leveraging SKALE's advanced blockchain technology, Chronic Games is poised to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience in the Cannaverse, setting new standards for play-to-earn gaming and NFT integration. With the support of SKALE Labs, Chronic Games is ready to bring a unique and engaging cannabis-themed Metaverse to a global audience, making blockchain gaming more accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

About Chronic Games Limited

Chronic Games Limited is a Hong Kong-based gaming studio dedicated to creating innovative and engaging blockchain-based games. Their flagship project, CryptoChronic, is set to revolutionise the gaming Metaverse with its unique cannabis-themed gameplay and free-to-earn model.

About SKALE

SKALE is a highly scalable, decentralised, and community-owned blockchain network designed to enhance the performance of decentralised applications (DApps). With its zero gas fees, seamless integration with Ethereum, and efficient resource allocation, SKALE provides a robust platform for developers to create and deploy their blockchain projects.