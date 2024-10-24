Rickenbacker South Industrial Rail Park Receives CSX Select Site Platinum Designation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that the Rickenbacker South Industrial Rail Park in Harrison Township, Pickaway County, Ohio has been designated as a Platinum CSX Select Site.

Select Sites are development-ready properties along the CSX network where standard land use considerations and comprehensive due diligence items have been previously addressed. These properties can meet the needs of a wide variety of manufacturers, significantly reducing the time required to construct facilities and ultimately bringing products to market.

Rickenbacker South Industrial Rail Park is a 671-acre property adjacent to the CSX mainline in Columbus, Ohio. The park is ideal for rail users that also require significant electric capacity. With transmission lines crossing the site and a large transmission substation down the road, more than 100 MW could be delivered to the site.

The park’s planned transportation upgrades, blessed by the Ohio Department of Transportation, show an effective road transportation network related to industrial use in the area. The site has quick access to US Highway 23 and is approximately seven miles south of Interstate 270, the beltway for metro Columbus.

CSX introduced the Select Site program in 2012 to better serve new and existing customers on its network and those of its short line partners. CSX works with Austin Consulting, a nationally known site-selection consulting firm, to screen candidate sites and assist communities with the application and certification process.

To receive the Platinum CSX Select Site designation, the location must meet a rigorous list of criteria, including infrastructure and utility availability, environmental reviews, appropriate zoning and entitlement, air quality permitting, rail serviceability, proximity to highways or interstates, and other attributes.

Since their roll out in 2012, Select Sites have attracted dozens of manufacturers, with capital investments projected to reach $17.7 billion and realize nearly 14,000 new jobs.

The Rickenbacker South Industrial Rail Park is now the third site in Ohio to have received the Platinum CSX Select Site designation since 2012. This property is one of 27 properties across CSX’s service territory to have met this rigorous site selection criteria over the program’s history.



“We are proud to be a trusted partner, enabling capital investment, job creation, and sustainable development in the communities we serve. The Select Site in Harrison Township represents a vital link in driving economic growth while delivering innovative solutions that move America forward–safely, efficiently, and reliably.” – Christina Bottomley, CSX, Vice President of business development and real estate

“The inventory of large, rail-served, industrial properties in the U.S. is limited, and many of these sites have a constrained labor draw and/or are a significant distance from necessary utilities. The Rickenbacker South Industrial Rail Park offers more than 600 acres of flat land adjacent to a rail line in a growing metropolitan area.” – Jonathan Gemmen, Austin Consulting, Senior Director

"We are thrilled that Rickenbacker South has been designated as a Platinum CSX Select Site, a status that underscores the exceptional strategic advantages of this site. This designation not only highlights the site's superior logistics capabilities but also qualifies it as an elite destination for businesses looking to enhance their supply chain efficiencies.” – Terry Coyne, Terry Coyne Properties, site developer

"Our region's growth is a direct result of strategic collaboration between public and private entities, ensuring we are prepared for future development opportunities. We are building a foundation to attract industrial and advanced manufacturing investment and drive economic prosperity in the Rickenbacker area for years to come.” – Jay Wippel, President, Pickaway County Commissioners

“Rickenbacker South Industrial Rail Park is a prime example of how strategic planning and proximity to critical infrastructure can create unmatched opportunities for development. With direct access to the CSX rail network, nearby highways, Rickenbacker International Airport, and other robust infrastructure, this site is perfectly positioned to meet the evolving needs of the industry and drive future development in the region.” – Tim Colburn, Pickaway Progress Partnership, Executive Director

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

