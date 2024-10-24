DigiKey Adds More Than 611,000 Products and 139 New Suppliers in Q3 2024

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, is excited to announce its expansion in both supplier partners and new product introductions (NPI) during the third quarter of 2024. This includes the addition of 139 new suppliers and more than 611,000 innovative products across its core business, Marketplace, and Fulfilled by DigiKey programs.

“Our ongoing commitment to providing an industry-leading breadth of products and delivering new product introductions was taken to new heights this last quarter with expansions in product offerings and supplier partners,” said Mike Slater, vice president, global business development for DigiKey. “With more than two million products added in the last year alone, DigiKey is paving the way with high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide.”

New suppliers added in the third quarter of 2024 include companies like 3DMakerPro, which provides professional and cost-effective 3D scanners; Anker mobile charging products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and smart homes; and Applied Measurements, which designs and manufactures sensors, transducers and systems for measurement, monitoring and control in engineering work.

DigiKey provides top technology components to leading and up-and-coming companies worldwide. The additional products added to its repertoire during the last quarter support work across categories such as semiconductors, power supplies, capacitors, connectors, industrial automation, IoT and vehicle automation. New product introductions include:

ST’s STM32MP25 application processors are designed for secure computing and advanced edge AI

Arduino’s Plug and Make Kit provides self-starters a user-friendly and breadboard-free approach to becoming familiar with electronics

TDK-Lambda's HWS3000G/GT series programmable power supplies are fully programmable from zero up to their maximum rating in single-phase or three-phase inputs

Kemet’s SMP255 X and SMP253 Y capacitors, which are combinations for EMI filters, provide high insulation resistance, self-healing properties and excellent voltage pulse handling, making them ideal for safety-critical applications

Molex’s NextStream Connector System offers data rates up to 64Gbps to meet PCIe Generation 6 standards

NI’s mioDAQ USB Data Acquisition Device provides modern measurement with a simplified user experience

u-blox’s LEXI IoT modules offer IoT capability in an incredibly small 16x16mm package, making them ideal for battery-operated applications that need connectivity

Archimedes’ ACC-A35 vehicle and asset tracker provides updated GPS locations through 4G LTE messages in a convenient IP66 package with a battery life of up to 25 days

With these additions and many others, DigiKey is supporting its rapidly growing customer base in new ways. For more information about DigiKey, please visit the DigiKey website.

