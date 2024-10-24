Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of Wendell Place in Westford, Massachusetts

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of Wendell Place , a new luxury home community in Westford, Massachusetts. Nestled in a lush, wooded landscape, this sophisticated enclave includes only 21 single-family homes located at 4 Lady Constance Way in Westford.

Wendell Place features four stylish single-family home designs ranging from 3,406 to 4,574 square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3.5 to 5.5 baths, and 2- to 3-car garages. Each home offers beautiful outdoor living options and the ability to select from a wide array of personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. Homes are priced from $1.5 million.





“Wendell Place blends tranquil living with modern convenience, making it an ideal choice for families and professionals alike,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “Tree-lined backyards provide the perfect setting to enjoy New England's natural beauty, while abundant nearby outdoor recreation offers endless adventure. Our thoughtfully designed homes, combined with the community’s prime location, create a truly exceptional living experience.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Residents of Wendell Place will enjoy the highly rated Westford Public Schools, ranked No. 13 Best School Districts in Massachusetts by Niche. The community is conveniently located just minutes from shopping and dining options, including Whole Foods, Burtons Grill, Evviva Trattoria, and The Point shopping mall. Additionally, the nearby Littleton MBTA station, Interstates 495 and 93, and Routes 2 and 3, provide easy access to Boston and New Hampshire.

Recreational opportunities abound with nearby Kimball Farm, Freedom Park, Stony Brook Conservation Land, Butter Brook Golf Club, and Nabnasset Lake Country Club. Wendell Place offers a perfect blend of serene living and vibrant lifestyle amenities.

For more information on Wendell Place by Toll Brothers, prospective home buyers are invited to call 866-232-1632 or visit WendellPlace.com .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

