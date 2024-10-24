DZS to Host Call to Discuss Q3 2024 Financial Results

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (OTC: DZSI), a global leader of Networking, Connectivity and Cloud Edge software solutions enabling broadband everywhere, today announced that it will host an earnings call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. EDT

Participant Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 5468431

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7mk5mfpr/

About DZS

DZS Inc. (OTC: DZSI) is a global leader of Networking, Connectivity and Cloud Edge software solutions enabling broadband everywhere.

