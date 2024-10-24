Riverview Bancorp Reports Net Income of $1.6 Million in Second Fiscal Quarter 2025

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today reported earnings of $1.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the second fiscal quarter a year ago.

In the first six months of fiscal 2025, net income was $2.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $5.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in the first six months of fiscal 2024.

“While our second quarter operating results were an improvement compared to the preceding quarter, we still have work to do,” stated Nicole Sherman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain focused on improving our performance metrics and profitability in the second half of fiscal year 2025. We were particularly encouraged by the increase in deposit balances during the quarter, as our team is doing a great job of deepening client relationships and bringing in new business.”

“We have made good progress with our operating results since our balance sheet restructuring in March 2024, and we are continuing with that momentum as we look to the future,” said David Lam, EVP and Chief Financial Officer.

Second Quarter Highlights (at or for the period ended September 30, 2024)

Net interest income was $8.9 million for the quarter, compared to $8.8 million in the preceding quarter and $9.9 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.46% for the quarter, compared to 2.47% in the preceding quarter and 2.63% for the year ago quarter.

Asset quality remained strong, with non-performing assets at $450,000, or 0.03% of total assets at September 30, 2024.

Riverview recorded a $100,000 provision for credit losses during the current quarter, compared to no provision in both the preceding quarter and in the year ago quarter.

The allowance for credit losses was $15.5 million, or 1.46% of total loans.

Total loans increased $15.9 million during the quarter to $1.06 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.05 billion at June 30, 2024, and increased $45.4 million compared to $1.02 billion at September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $1.24 billion, compared to $1.22 billion three months earlier and $1.24 billion a year earlier.

The uninsured deposit ratio was 24.1% at September 30, 2024. Available liquidity under the FRB borrowing line would cover 100% of the estimated uninsured deposits and available liquidity under both the FHLB and FRB borrowing lines would cover 156% of the estimated uninsured deposits.

Riverview has approximately $467.0 million in available liquidity at September 30, 2024, including $167.5 million of borrowing capacity from the FHLB and $299.5 million from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco (“FRB”). At September 30, 2024, the Bank had $102.3 million in outstanding FHLB borrowings.

Total risk-based capital ratio was 16.14% and Tier 1 leverage ratio was 10.72%.

Non-interest income increased $474,000 during the quarter to $3.8 million at September 30, 2024 compared to $3.4 million at June 30, 2024.





Income Statement Review

Riverview’s net interest income was $8.9 million in the current quarter, compared to $8.8 million in the preceding quarter, and $9.9 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. The increase compared to the preceding quarter was driven by organic loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields due to higher origination rates on new loan growth as well as loan repricing. Additionally, Riverview sold a portion of its converted Visa A shares (formerly Visa B shares) during the second quarter which generated income of $199,000. The decrease in net interest income compared to the year ago quarter was driven primarily by an increase in interest expense on deposits due to higher interest rates and interest rate expense related to borrowings. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, net interest income was $17.8 million, compared to $20.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024. Investment income decreased compared to the six month period a year ago due to the strategic investment restructuring that was executed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Riverview’s NIM was 2.46% for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, a one basis point decrease compared to 2.47% in the preceding quarter and a 17 basis-point decrease compared to 2.63% in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. “Our NIM is showing signs of stabilizing, contracting only one basis point compared to the linked quarter, as loan growth and higher interest earning asset yields are keeping up with higher deposit costs,” said Lam. “The slight NIM contraction during the current quarter, compared to the year ago quarter, was a result of higher interest expense due to increased rates on our deposit products and the interest expense related to our borrowings. With the decrease in the federal funds rate occurring late in the second fiscal quarter, we expect the impact of the rate decrease to benefit the NIM in future quarters.” In the first six months of fiscal 2025, the net interest margin was 2.46% compared to 2.71% in the same period a year earlier.

Investment securities decreased $8.2 million during the quarter to $354.9 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $363.2 million at June 30, 2024, and decreased $75.1 million compared to $430.0 million at September 30, 2023. The average securities balances for the quarters ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, were $378.4 million, $391.3 million, and $466.0 million, respectively. The weighted average yields on securities balances for those same periods were 2.05%, 2.11%, and 2.00%, respectively. The duration of the investment portfolio at September 30, 2024 was approximately 5.0 years. The anticipated investment cashflows over the next twelve months is approximately $49.2 million. There were no investment purchases during the second fiscal quarter of 2025.

Riverview’s yield on loans improved to 4.80% during the second fiscal quarter, compared to 4.70% in the preceding quarter, and 4.51% in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. “Loan yields improved during the current quarter as a result of higher rates on new loan originations and higher rates on existing loans that have come up for repricing, when compared to the existing loan portfolio. We continue to explore opportunities to enhance our loan yield by expanding our commercial business portfolio offerings,” said Robert Benke, EVP and Chief Credit Officer. Deposit costs increased to 1.26% during the second fiscal quarter compared to 1.14% in the preceding quarter, and 0.59% in the second fiscal quarter a year ago.

Non-interest income increased to $3.8 million during the second fiscal quarter of 2025 compared to $3.4 million in both the preceding quarter and in the second fiscal quarter of 2024. The current quarter included approximately $525,000 in income related to a legal expense recovery from the prior year. In the first six months of fiscal 2025, non-interest income increased to $7.2 million compared to $6.7 million in the same period a year ago.

Asset management fees were $1.4 million during the second fiscal quarter, compared to $1.6 million in the preceding quarter, and $1.3 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the first fiscal quarter was due to tax preparation fees included in the first fiscal quarter. Asset management fees increased compared to the year ago quarter due to new client relationships and the continued positive market performance in the equity markets during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Company’s assets under management were $871.6 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $897.9 million at June 30, 2024, and $875.7 million at September 30, 2023.

Non-interest expense was $10.7 million during the second fiscal quarter, compared to $11.0 million in the preceding quarter and $10.1 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefits were up modestly during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter, due to strategic hiring. Occupancy and depreciation costs increased modestly during the quarter due to updates and modernization of Riverview’s facilities, but these expenses have started to level off. The efficiency ratio was 83.7% for the second fiscal quarter, compared to 90.0% for the previous quarter and 76.1% in the second fiscal quarter a year ago. Year-to-date, non-interest expense was $21.7 million compared to $20.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2024.

Riverview’s effective tax rate for the second fiscal quarter of 2025 was 21.4%, compared to 20.8% for the preceding quarter and 22.0% for the year ago quarter.

Balance Sheet Review

Loans increased during the second quarter due to a combination of organic loan production along with construction draws, as well as the purchase of $10.0 million in consumer loans. Total loans increased $15.9 million during the quarter to $1.06 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.05 billion three months earlier and increased $45.4 million compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier. Riverview’s loan pipeline was $43.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $32.3 million at the end of the preceding quarter. New loan originations during the quarter were $25.6 million, compared to $23.2 million in the preceding quarter and $39.5 million in the second fiscal quarter a year ago.

Undisbursed construction loans totaled $34.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $48.0 million at June 30, 2024, with the majority of the undisbursed construction loans expected to be funded over the next several quarters. Undisbursed homeowner association loans for the purpose of common area maintenance and repairs totaled $11.1 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $14.5 million at June 30, 2024. Revolving commercial business loan commitments totaled $48.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $50.7 million at June 30, 2024. Utilization on these loans totaled 23.88% at September 30, 2024, compared to 32.07% at June 30, 2024. The weighted average rate on loan originations during the quarter was 7.65% compared to 8.06% in the preceding quarter.

The office building loan portfolio totaled $112.4 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $113.4 million at June 30, 2024. The average loan balance of the office building loan portfolio was $1.5 million with an average loan-to-value ratio of 54.0% and an average debt service coverage ratio of 2.0x. Office building loans within the Portland core consists of three loans totaling $20.8 million which is approximately 18.5% of the total office building loan portfolio or 2.0% of total loans.

Total deposits increased $17.8 million during the quarter to $1.24 billion at September 30, 2024, compared to $1.22 billion at June 30, 2024, and decreased $2.3 million compared to a year ago. “The increase in non-interest checking account balances during the quarter was a result of our treasury management team working in partnership with our loan officers to expand loan customers into full banking relationships,” said Lam. “Money market balances and CDs also increased during the quarter as we are still seeing a subset of clients still looking for higher yields.”

Non-interest checking and interest checking accounts, as a percentage of total deposits, totaled 49.2% at September 30, 2024, compared to 50.9% at June 30, 2024, and 49.5% at September 30, 2023.

FHLB advances decreased $11.2 million during the quarter to $102.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $113.5 million at June 30, 2024. FHLB advances decreased during the quarter as the increase in deposit balances funded the increase in loans receivable.

Shareholders’ equity was $160.8 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $155.9 million three months earlier and $152.0 million one year earlier. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased to $6.33 at September 30, 2024, compared to $6.09 at June 30, 2024, and $5.90 at September 30, 2023. Riverview paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share on October 18, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 7, 2024.

Credit Quality

“We continue to monitor our loan portfolio closely resulting in our continued strong asset quality metrics in the second quarter” said Benke. Non-performing loans, excluding SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans (“government guaranteed loans”) (non-GAAP) totaled $149,000 or 0.01% of total loans as of September 30, 2024, compared to $160,000, or 0.02% of total loans at June 30, 2024, and $198,000, or 0.02% of total loans at September 30, 2023. There was one non-performing government guaranteed loan totaling $301,000 at both September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, including government guaranteed loans, non-performing assets were $450,000, or 0.03% of total assets.

Riverview recorded $2,000 in net loan recoveries for the second fiscal quarter. This compared to zero net loan charge offs for the preceding quarter. Riverview recorded $100,000 in provision for credit losses for the second fiscal quarter, compared to no provision for credit losses for the preceding quarter.

Classified assets were $326,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $228,000 at June 30, 2024, and $1.1 million at September 30, 2023. The classified assets to total capital ratio was 0.2% at September 30, 2024, compared to 0.1% at June 30, 2024, and 0.6% a year earlier. Criticized assets were $50.7 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $37.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $35.1 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in criticized assets during the quarter was mainly due to one relationship that was moved to the criticized asset category as the loan goes through probate. The Company does not anticipate any loss from this relationship.

The allowance for credit losses was $15.5 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $15.4 million at June 30, 2024, and at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses represented 1.46% of total loans at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.47% at June 30, 2024, and 1.51% a year earlier. The allowance for credit losses to loans, net of government guaranteed loans (non-GAAP), was 1.53% at September 30, 2024, compared to 1.54% at June 30, 2024, and 1.60% a year earlier.

Capital

Riverview continues to maintain capital levels well in excess of the regulatory requirements to be categorized as “well capitalized” with a total risk-based capital ratio of 16.14% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.72% at September 30, 2024. Tangible common equity to average tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.78% at September 30, 2024.

On September 25, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors adopted a stock repurchase program. Under this repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to $2.0 million of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, in the open market, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions. Once the repurchase program is effective, the repurchase program will continue until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or 12 months after the effective date, depending upon market conditions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Riverview's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below.





Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per share: (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 160,774 $ 155,908 $ 152,039 $ 155,588 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (221 ) (246 ) (325 ) (271 ) Tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 133,477 $ 128,586 $ 124,638 $ 128,241 Total assets (GAAP) $ 1,548,397 $ 1,538,260 $ 1,583,733 $ 1,521,529 Exclude: Goodwill (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) (27,076 ) Exclude: Core deposit intangible, net (221 ) (246 ) (325 ) (271 ) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,521,100 $ 1,510,938 $ 1,556,332 $ 1,494,182 Shareholders' equity to total assets (GAAP) 10.38 % 10.14 % 9.60 % 10.23 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.78 % 8.51 % 8.01 % 8.58 % Shares outstanding 21,096,968 21,111,043 21,125,889 21,111,043 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 7.62 $ 7.39 $ 7.20 $ 7.37 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 6.33 $ 6.09 $ 5.90 $ 6.07 Pre-tax, pre-provision income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Net income (GAAP) $ 1,557 $ 966 $ 2,472 $ 2,523 $ 5,315 Include: Provision for income taxes 425 253 697 678 1,520 Include: Provision for credit losses 100 - - 100 - Pre-tax, pre-provision income (non-GAAP) $ 2,082 $ 1,219 $ 3,169 $ 3,301 $ 6,835 Allowance for credit losses reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed loans (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Allowance for credit losses $ 15,466 $ 15,364 $ 15,346 $ 15,364 Loans receivable (GAAP) $ 1,060,977 $ 1,045,065 $ 1,015,625 $ 1,024,013 Exclude: Government Guaranteed loans (49,983 ) (50,438 ) (53,572 ) (51,013 ) Loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 1,010,994 $ 994,627 $ 962,053 $ 973,000 Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable (GAAP) 1.46 % 1.47 % 1.51 % 1.50 % Allowance for credit losses to loans receivable excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) 1.53 % 1.54 % 1.60 % 1.58 % Non-performing loans reconciliation, excluding Government Guaranteed Loans Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Non-performing loans (GAAP) $ 450 $ 461 $ 198 Less: Non-performing Government Guaranteed loans (301 ) (301 ) - Adjusted non-performing loans excluding Government Guaranteed loans (non-GAAP) $ 149 $ 160 $ 198 Non-performing loans to total loans (GAAP) 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total loans (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total assets (GAAP) 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.01 % Non-performing loans, excluding Government Guaranteed loans to total assets (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 %



About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.55 billion at September 30, 2024, it is the parent company of the 101-year-old Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 10 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Cash (including interest-earning accounts of $12,453, $13,526, $18,147 and $12,164) $ 30,960 $ 27,804 $ 30,853 $ 23,642 Investment securities: Available for sale, at estimated fair value 132,953 137,371 193,984 143,196 Held to maturity, at amortized cost 221,991 225,817 236,018 229,510 Loans receivable (net of allowance for credit losses of $15,466, $15,364, $15,346, and $15,364) 1,045,511 1,029,701 1,000,279 1,008,649 Prepaid expenses and other assets 13,585 14,170 14,481 14,469 Accrued interest receivable 4,570 4,798 4,882 4,415 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,557 6,061 7,643 4,927 Premises and equipment, net 22,956 21,290 22,707 21,718 Financing lease right-of-use assets 1,163 1,182 1,240 1,202 Deferred income taxes, net 8,688 9,857 12,002 9,778 Goodwill 27,076 27,076 27,076 27,076 Core deposit intangible, net 221 246 325 271 Bank owned life insurance 33,166 32,887 32,243 32,676 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,548,397 $ 1,538,260 $ 1,583,733 $ 1,521,529 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES: Deposits $ 1,237,499 $ 1,219,679 $ 1,239,766 $ 1,231,679 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,789 19,441 18,735 16,205 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance 848 551 878 581 Junior subordinated debentures 27,048 27,026 26,961 27,004 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 102,304 113,504 143,154 88,304 Finance lease liability 2,135 2,151 2,200 2,168 Total liabilities 1,387,623 1,382,352 1,431,694 1,365,941 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Serial preferred stock, $.01 par value; 250,000 authorized, issued and outstanding, none - - - - Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 authorized, September 30, 2024 – 21,096,968 issued and outstanding; June 30, 2024 – 21,111,043 issued and outstanding; 211 211 211 211 September 30, 2023 – 21,125,889 issued and outstanding; March 31, 2024 – 21,111,043 issued and outstanding; Additional paid-in capital 55,057 55,031 54,963 55,005 Retained earnings 118,179 117,043 120,556 116,499 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,673 ) (16,377 ) (23,691 ) (16,127 ) Total shareholders’ equity 160,774 155,908 152,039 155,588 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,548,397 $ 1,538,260 $ 1,583,733 $ 1,521,529







RIVERVIEW BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited) Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 12,683 $ 12,052 $ 11,433 $ 24,735 $ 22,643 Interest on investment securities - taxable 1,874 1,972 2,261 3,846 4,595 Interest on investment securities - nontaxable 65 65 65 130 131 Other interest and dividends 320 310 276 630 623 Total interest and dividend income 14,942 14,399 14,035 29,341 27,992 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 3,855 3,447 1,832 7,302 3,205 Interest on borrowings 2,145 2,131 2,352 4,276 4,577 Total interest expense 6,000 5,578 4,184 11,578 7,782 Net interest income 8,942 8,821 9,851 17,763 20,210 Provision for credit losses 100 - - 100 - Net interest income after provision for credit losses 8,842 8,821 9,851 17,663 20,210 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and service charges 1,524 1,540 1,738 3,064 3,338 Asset management fees 1,433 1,558 1,273 2,991 2,654 Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") 279 211 258 490 458 Other, net 605 58 138 663 242 Total non-interest income, net 3,841 3,367 3,407 7,208 6,692 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,477 6,388 5,845 12,865 11,888 Occupancy and depreciation 1,921 1,895 1,649 3,816 3,232 Data processing 695 764 710 1,459 1,384 Amortization of core deposit intangible 25 25 27 50 54 Advertising and marketing 367 310 355 677 668 FDIC insurance premium 166 178 175 344 352 State and local taxes 234 216 233 450 459 Telecommunications 52 47 52 99 105 Professional fees 304 490 265 794 608 Other 460 656 778 1,116 1,317 Total non-interest expense 10,701 10,969 10,089 21,670 20,067 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,982 1,219 3,169 3,201 6,835 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 425 253 697 678 1,520 NET INCOME $ 1,557 $ 966 $ 2,472 $ 2,523 $ 5,315 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.25 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.25 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 21,097,580 21,111,043 21,190,987 21,104,275 21,163,692 Diluted 21,097,580 21,111,043 21,191,309 21,104,275 21,166,383







(Dollars in thousands) At or for the three months ended At or for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 AVERAGE BALANCES Average interest–earning assets $ 1,446,098 $ 1,437,245 $ 1,492,805 $ 1,441,697 $ 1,494,494 Average interest-bearing liabilities 1,011,688 1,000,190 1,022,044 1,005,972 1,017,870 Net average earning assets 434,410 437,055 470,761 435,725 476,624 Average loans 1,048,536 1,027,777 1,008,363 1,038,213 1,004,753 Average deposits 1,216,769 1,212,018 1,245,382 1,214,407 1,247,855 Average equity 158,428 155,548 155,443 156,996 155,949 Average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 131,116 128,212 128,026 129,672 128,518 ASSET QUALITY Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Non-performing loans $ 450 $ 461 $ 198 Non-performing loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 149 160 198 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.02 % Non-performing loans to total loans excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Real estate/repossessed assets owned $ - $ - $ - Non-performing assets $ 450 $ 461 $ 198 Non-performing assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 149 160 198 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.01 % Non-performing assets to total assets excluding SBA Government Guarantee (non-GAAP) 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter $ (2 ) $ - $ (3 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) in the quarter/average net loans 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses $ 15,466 $ 15,364 $ 15,346 Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 142.94 % 143.70 % 146.06 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 3436.89 % 3332.75 % 7750.51 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.46 % 1.47 % 1.51 % Shareholders’ equity to assets 10.38 % 10.14 % 9.60 % CAPITAL RATIOS Total capital (to risk weighted assets) 16.14 % 16.18 % 16.91 % Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets) 14.88 % 14.93 % 15.66 % Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets) 14.88 % 14.93 % 15.66 % Tier 1 capital (to average tangible assets) 10.72 % 10.67 % 10.74 % Tangible common equity (to average tangible assets) (non-GAAP) 8.78 % 8.51 % 8.01 % DEPOSIT MIX Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Interest checking $ 267,254 $ 281,477 $ 237,789 $ 289,824 Regular savings 172,454 179,634 222,578 192,638 Money market deposit accounts 227,505 214,874 249,580 209,164 Non-interest checking 341,116 339,271 375,780 349,081 Certificates of deposit 229,170 204,423 154,039 190,972 Total deposits $ 1,237,499 $ 1,219,679 $ 1,239,766 $ 1,231,679







COMPOSITION OF COMMERCIAL AND CONSTRUCTION LOANS Other Commercial Commercial Real Estate Real Estate & Construction Business Mortgage Construction Total September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 236,895 $ - $ - $ 236,895 Commercial construction - - 34,854 34,854 Office buildings - 112,440 - 112,440 Warehouse/industrial - 100,905 - 100,905 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 89,787 - 89,787 Assisted living facilities - 368 - 368 Single purpose facilities - 269,955 - 269,955 Land - 7,274 - 7,274 Multi-family - 78,710 - 78,710 One-to-four family construction - - 16,644 16,644 Total $ 236,895 $ 659,439 $ 51,498 $ 947,832 March 31, 2024 Commercial business $ 229,404 $ - $ - $ 229,404 Commercial construction - - 20,388 20,388 Office buildings - 114,714 - 114,714 Warehouse/industrial - 106,649 - 106,649 Retail/shopping centers/strip malls - 89,448 - 89,448 Assisted living facilities - 378 - 378 Single purpose facilities - 272,312 - 272,312 Land - 5,693 - 5,693 Multi-family - 70,771 - 70,771 One-to-four family construction - - 16,150 16,150 Total $ 229,404 $ 659,965 $ 36,538 $ 925,907 LOAN MIX Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 March 31, 2024 Commercial and construction (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 236,895 $ 238,493 $ 242,041 $ 229,404 Other real estate mortgage 659,439 663,715 624,606 659,965 Real estate construction 51,498 39,958 50,785 36,538 Total commercial and construction 947,832 942,166 917,432 925,907 Consumer Real estate one-to-four family 96,911 96,083 96,351 96,366 Other installment 16,234 6,816 1,842 1,740 Total consumer 113,145 102,899 98,193 98,106 Total loans 1,060,977 1,045,065 1,015,625 1,024,013 Less: Allowance for credit losses 15,466 15,364 15,346 15,364 Loans receivable, net $ 1,045,511 $ 1,029,701 $ 1,000,279 $ 1,008,649 DETAIL OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Southwest Washington Other Total September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Commercial business $ 48 $ - $ 48 Commercial real estate 68 - 68 Consumer 33 - 33 Government Guaranteed Loans - 301 301 Total non-performing assets $ 149 $ 301 $ 450







At or for the three months ended At or for the six months ended SELECTED OPERATING DATA Sept. 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Sept. 30, 2024 Sept. 30, 2023 Efficiency ratio (4) 83.71 % 90.00 % 76.10 % 86.78 % 74.59 % Coverage ratio (6) 83.56 % 80.42 % 97.64 % 81.97 % 100.71 % Return on average assets (1) 0.40 % 0.25 % 0.62 % 0.33 % 0.67 % Return on average equity (1) 3.90 % 2.49 % 6.33 % 3.21 % 6.82 % Return on average tangible equity (1) (non-GAAP) 4.71 % 3.02 % 7.68 % 3.88 % 8.27 % NET INTEREST SPREAD Yield on loans 4.80 % 4.70 % 4.51 % 4.75 % 4.51 % Yield on investment securities 2.05 % 2.11 % 2.00 % 2.08 % 2.02 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 4.11 % 4.02 % 3.75 % 4.07 % 3.75 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.76 % 1.61 % 0.85 % 1.69 % 0.75 % Cost of FHLB advances and other borrowings 5.92 % 6.07 % 5.84 % 5.99 % 5.73 % Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.35 % 2.24 % 1.63 % 2.30 % 1.53 % Spread (7) 1.76 % 1.78 % 2.12 % 1.77 % 2.22 % Net interest margin 2.46 % 2.47 % 2.63 % 2.46 % 2.71 % PER SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share (2) $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.25 Diluted earnings per share (3) 0.07 0.05 0.12 0.12 0.25 Book value per share (5) 7.62 7.39 7.20 7.62 7.20 Tangible book value per share (5) (non-GAAP) 6.33 6.09 5.90 6.33 5.90 Market price per share: High for the period $ 4.72 $ 4.69 $ 5.97 $ 4.72 $ 5.97 Low for the period 3.79 3.64 5.04 3.64 4.17 Close for period end 4.71 3.99 5.56 4.71 5.56 Cash dividends declared per share 0.0200 0.0200 0.0600 0.0400 0.1200 Average number of shares outstanding: Basic (2) 21,097,580 21,111,043 21,190,987 21,104,275 21,163,692 Diluted (3) 21,097,580 21,111,043 21,191,309 21,104,275 21,166,383





(1) Amounts for the periods shown are annualized.

(2) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(3) Amounts exclude ESOP shares not committed to be released and include common stock equivalents.

(4) Non-interest expense divided by net interest income and non-interest income.

(5) Amounts calculated based on shareholders’ equity and include ESOP shares not committed to be released.

(6) Net interest income divided by non-interest expense.

(7) Yield on interest-earning assets less cost of funds on interest-bearing liabilities.





