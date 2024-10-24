Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

WARSAW, N.Y., Oct. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) (the "Company," "we" or "us"), parent company of Five Star Bank (the "Bank") and Courier Capital, LLC ("Courier Capital"), today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net income was $13.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. After preferred dividends, net income available to common shareholders was $13.1 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $25.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, and $13.7 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023. Third quarter 2024 results included $384 thousand of professional services expenses attributed to the deposit-related fraud event disclosed in March 2024 that occurred in the first quarter of 2024. The Company's second quarter 2024 financial results benefited from a $13.5 million pre-tax gain associated with its previously disclosed insurance subsidiary asset sale, and also included $371 thousand of professional services expenses related to the fraud event that were partially offset by a recovery of $143 thousand. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.1 million in the current quarter, compared to a provision of $2.0 million in the linked quarter and a provision of $1.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Third Quarter 2024 Key Results:

Net interest margin was 2.89% for the third quarter of 2024, up two basis points compared to the second quarter of 2024, while net interest income of $40.7 million decreased by $512 thousand, or 1.2%, from the linked quarter.

Noninterest income was $9.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $24.0 million in the linked quarter, when results benefited from a $13.5 million pre-tax gain associated with the Company's insurance subsidiary asset sale.

Total deposits were $5.31 billion at September 30, 2024, up $173.3 million, or 3.4%, from June 30, 2024, driven by seasonality and new business in our public deposit portfolio and non-public deposit growth. Deposits were relatively flat with September 30, 2023, as a $313.3 million reduction in brokered deposits largely offset year-over-year growth in non-public and public deposits.

Total loans were $4.40 billion at September 30, 2024, reflecting a decrease of $58.5 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of $28.2 million, or 0.6%, from September 30, 2023.

Noninterest expense of $32.5 million for the current quarter was down $551 thousand, or 1.7%, from the second quarter of 2024 and down $2.3 million, or 6.5%, from the third quarter of 2023.

Regulatory and tangible capital ratios continued to expand on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis.

The Company maintained solid credit quality metrics, as measured by annualized net charge-offs to average loans of 0.15% for the current quarter, compared to 0.10% in the linked quarter and 0.14%, in the third quarter of 2023.



"Our third quarter results were highlighted by strong deposit growth, incremental net interest margin expansion, solid expense management, and continued build in our regulatory and tangible capital ratios. We remain very focused on driving sustainable growth across each of our retail banking, commercial banking and wealth management business lines. Supporting that focus is our strategic decision to begin to wind-down our Banking-as-a-Service, or BaaS, offerings, announced in September," said President and Chief Executive Officer Martin K. Birmingham.

"While total loans were down during the quarter, as growth in commercial mortgage and stability in residential loans and lines were offset by declines in commercial business and consumer indirect loans, we continue to see excellent opportunity in our geographic markets to drive credit-disciplined loan growth. Our regulatory and tangible capital positions further improved during the quarter, including a common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.28%, up 25 basis points from June 30, 2024 and up 102 basis points from September 30, 2023. Tangible common book value per share(1) grew by 8% and 32% from the end of the linked and year-ago quarters, respectively," Mr. Birmingham added.

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer W. Jack Plants II commented, "We saw further margin expansion on a linked quarter basis and our ability to drive solid deposit growth provided us with capacity to further reduce short-term borrowings during the quarter. From a credit perspective, we did move one commercial relationship to non-performing status during the third quarter, which drove the increase in non-performing assets as compared to June 30, 2024. We remain very confident in the overall health of our loan portfolio and we are comfortable with our reserve levels, as our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio expanded two basis points during the third quarter to 1.01%. As of September 30, 2024, we have approximately $1.4 billion in available liquidity and more than $1.1 billion in cash flow anticipated in the next 12 months."

Orderly Wind Down of BaaS Offerings

On September 16, 2024, the Company announced its intent to begin an orderly wind down of its BaaS offerings, following a careful review by the Company’s executive management and the Board of Directors undertaken in conjunction with its annual strategic planning process. As of September 30, 2024, deposits and loans related to the Bank's BaaS offerings totaled $103 million and $29 million, respectively. The Company continues to preliminarily target completion of the wind down sometime in 2025.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $40.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $512 thousand from the second quarter of 2024, of which $439 thousand was attributable to the impact of the increase in non-performing loans, partially offset by lower funding costs as a result of the Company's reduction of short term borrowings and brokered deposits, and a decrease of $1.0 million from the third quarter of 2023 due primarily to higher funding costs on a year-over-year basis.

Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $5.61 billion, a decrease of $154.2 million from the second quarter of 2024 due to an $84.6 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, a $47.8 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $21.8 million decrease in average loans. Average interest-earning assets for the current quarter were $92.4 million lower than the third quarter of 2023 due to an $83.5 million decrease in the average balance of investment securities and a $13.2 million decrease in the average balance of Federal Reserve interest-earning cash, partially offset by a $4.3 million increase in average loans.

Average interest-bearing liabilities for the current quarter were $4.40 billion, a decrease of $148.3 million from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $97.8 million decrease in average savings and money market deposits, a $49.6 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, and an $11.0 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, partially offset by a $10.1 million increase in average time deposits. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the third quarter of 2024 were $27.2 million lower than the year-ago quarter primarily due to a $93.4 million decrease in average short-term borrowings, a $75.2 million decrease in average interest-bearing demand deposits, and a $48.3 million decrease in average time deposits, partially offset by a $189.7 million increase in average savings and money market account deposits.

Net interest margin was 2.89% in the current quarter, 2.87% in the second quarter of 2024, and 2.91% in the third quarter of 2023. The linked quarter expansion was due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, which was partially offset by an increase in the overall cost of funds. The year-over-year decline primarily was a result of higher funding costs amid the current high interest rate environment, partially offset by an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of $14.6 million from the second quarter of 2024 and a decrease of $1.0 million from the third quarter of 2023.

The Company's sale of the assets of its insurance subsidiary generated a net gain of $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2024 and an additional gain on sale adjustment of $138 thousand in the third quarter of 2024. Given the April 1, 2024 transaction close, insurance income in the third quarter of 2024 was $3 thousand, compared to $4 thousand and $1.7 million in the linked and year-ago periods, respectively.

Investment advisory income of $2.8 million was relatively flat with the second quarter of 2024 and up $253 thousand, or 9.9%, from the third quarter of 2023. The variance from the prior year period was largely due to a market-driven increase in assets under management in addition to business development.

Income from company owned life insurance of $1.4 million was $44 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2024 and $377 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase was due to a higher crediting rate on proceeds deployed during the previously disclosed surrender and redeploy strategy executed in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income from investments in limited partnerships of $400 thousand was $403 thousand lower than the second quarter of 2024 and flat with the third quarter of 2023. The Company previously made several investments in limited partnerships, primarily small business investment companies, and accounts for these investments under the equity method. Income from these investments fluctuates based on the maturity and performance of the underlying investments.

Income from derivative instruments, net was $212 thousand in the current quarter, $377 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and $219 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. Income from derivative instruments, net is based on the number and value of interest rate swap transactions executed during the quarter combined with the impact of changes in the fair value of borrower-facing trades.

A net loss on tax credit investments of $170 thousand was recognized in the current quarter related to tax credit investments placed in service in the current and prior quarters. This compares to a net gain of $406 thousand and a net loss of $333 thousand in the second quarter of 2024 and third quarter of 2023, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $32.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $33.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $34.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Salaries and employee benefits expense of $15.9 million was $131 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2024 and $2.3 million lower than the third quarter of 2023. The decrease from the third quarter of 2023 was due to a combination of the previously mentioned insurance agency asset sale and the Company's previously disclosed fourth quarter 2023 leadership and organizational changes, which reduced salaries and wages between periods.

Occupancy and equipment expenses of $3.4 million were $78 thousand and $421 thousand lower than the linked and year-ago quarter, respectively. The year-over-year variance was due in part to the timing of equipment purchases.

Professional services expenses of $2.0 million were $171 thousand higher than the second quarter of 2024 and $889 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2023. Both the linked quarter and year-over-year variances were primarily attributable to legal expenses incurred in the second and third quarters of 2024 related to the Company's previously disclosed fraud event.

Computer and data processing expense of $5.4 million was relatively flat with the second quarter of 2024 and $246 thousand higher than the third quarter of 2023, with the year-over-year variance due in part to an increase in digital banking expenses attributable to increased usage along with the Company’s investments in data efficiency and marketing technology.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2024 compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, and $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The higher level of income tax expense incurred during the second quarter of 2024 was due to a higher level of pre-tax income, reflecting the previously mentioned gain related to our insurance subsidiary asset sale. The Company also recognized federal and state tax benefits related to tax credit investments placed in service and/or amortized which resulted in income tax expense reductions of $1.3 million in both the third and second quarters of 2024, and $731 thousand in the third quarter of 2023.

The effective tax rate was 7.4% for the third quarter of 2024, 15.0% for the second quarter of 2024, and 14.8% for the third quarter of 2023. The effective tax rate fluctuates on a quarterly basis primarily due to the level of pre-tax earnings and may differ from statutory rates because of interest income from tax-exempt securities, earnings on company owned life insurance and the impact of tax credit investments.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

Total assets were $6.16 billion at September 30, 2024, up $24.5 million from June 30, 2024, and up $16.2 million from September 30, 2023.

Investment securities were $1.01 billion at September 30, 2024, up $8.2 million from June 30, 2024, and down $324 thousand from September 30, 2023.

Total loans were $4.40 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $58.5 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2024, and a decrease of $28.2 million, or 0.6%, from September 30, 2023.

Commercial business loans totaled $654.5 million at September 30, 2024, down $59.4 million, or 8.3%, from June 30, 2024, and down $57.0 million, or 8.0%, from September 30, 2023.

Commercial mortgage loans totaled $2.11 billion at September 30, 2024, up $19.8 million, or 0.9%, from June 30, 2024, and up $120.4 million, or 6.1%, from September 30, 2023.

Residential real estate loans totaled $648.2 million at September 30, 2024, up $566 thousand, or 0.1%, from June 30, 2024, and up $13.0 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2023.

Consumer indirect loans totaled $874.7 million at September 30, 2024, down $19.9 million, or 2.2%, from June 30, 2024, and down $107.5 million, or 10.9%, from September 30, 2023.

Total deposits were $5.31 billion at September 30, 2024, up $173.3 million, or 3.4%, from June 30, 2024, and down $9.4 million, or 0.2%, from September 30, 2023. The increase from June 30, 2024 was due to an increase in public deposits, which was partly driven by seasonality, as well as an increase in nonpublic deposits, partly offset by a decline in reciprocal deposits. Public deposit balances represented 22% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, 20% at June 30, 2024 and 20% at September 30, 2023.

Short-term borrowings were $55.0 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $202.0 million at June 30, 2024 and $70.0 million at September 30, 2023, as linked quarter deposit growth enabled the Company to pay down short-term borrowings, which have historically been utilized along with brokered deposits to manage the seasonality of public deposits.

Shareholders' equity was $500.3 million at September 30, 2024, compared to $467.7 million at June 30, 2024, and $408.7 million at September 30, 2023. The increase in shareholders' equity compared to the linked and year-ago period ends was primarily due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss, with net income through the first nine months of 2024 also contributing to the year-over-year increase. Shareholders' equity has been negatively impacted since 2022 by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with unrealized losses in the available for sale securities portfolio. Management believes the unrealized losses are temporary in nature, as they are associated with the current high interest rate environment. The securities portfolio continues to generate cash flow and, given the high credit quality of the agency mortgage-backed securities portfolio, management expects the bonds to ultimately mature at a terminal value equivalent to par.

Common book value per share was $31.22 at September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.11, or 7.2%, from $29.11 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $5.81, or 22.9%, from $25.41 at September 30, 2023. Tangible common book value per share(1) was $27.28 at September 30, 2024, an increase of $2.11, or 8.4%, from $25.17 at June 30, 2024, and an increase of $6.59, or 31.9%, from $20.69 at September 30, 2023. The common equity to assets ratio was 7.85% at September 30, 2024, compared to 7.34% at June 30, 2024, and 6.37% at September 30, 2023. Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1), or the TCE ratio, was 6.93%, 6.41% and 5.25% at September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. The primary driver of variations in all four measures for the comparable linked and year-ago period ends was the previously described changes in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company declared a common stock dividend of $0.30 per common share, consistent with the linked and year-ago quarters.

The Company's regulatory capital ratios at September 30, 2024 continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be considered well capitalized.

Leverage Ratio was 8.98% compared to 8.61% and 8.20% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.28% compared to 10.03% and 9.26% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 10.62% compared to 10.36% and 9.58% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 12.95% compared to 12.65% and 11.91% at June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Credit Quality

Non-performing loans were $40.7 million, or 0.93% of total loans, at September 30, 2024, as compared to $25.2 million, or 0.57% of total loans, at June 30, 2024 and $9.5 million, or 0.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. Non-performing loans at September 30, 2024 largely related to two separate commercial loan relationships, one of which was placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024 and the other in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs were $1.7 million, representing 0.15% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the current quarter, as compared to $1.1 million, or an annualized 0.10% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2024 and $1.6 million, or an annualized 0.14%, in the third quarter of 2023.

At September 30, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ratio was 1.01%, compared to 0.99% at June 30, 2024 and 1.12% at September 30, 2023.

Provision for credit losses was $3.1 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the linked quarter and $1.0 million in the prior year third quarter. Provision for credit losses on loans was $2.4 million in the current quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The allowance for unfunded commitments, also included in provision for credit losses as required by the current expected credit loss standard ("CECL"), totaled a provision of $713 thousand in the third quarter of 2024, $43 thousand in the second quarter of 2024, and $426 thousand in the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was driven by a combination of factors, including a slight increase in the national unemployment forecast and higher qualitative factors overall, partially offset by lower loan balances.

The Company has remained strategically focused on the importance of credit discipline, allocating resources to credit and risk management functions as the loan portfolio has grown. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans was 110% at September 30, 2024, 174% at June 30, 2024, and 521% at September 30, 2023.

Subsequent Events

The Company is required, under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Form 10-Q. As a result, the Company will continue to evaluate the impact of any subsequent events on critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of September 30, 2024, and will adjust amounts preliminarily reported, if necessary.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures is included in Appendix A to this document.

The Company believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, performance trends and financial position. Our management uses these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, allows investors, security analysts and other interested parties to view our performance and the factors and trends affecting our business in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP measures, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not uniformly applied and are not audited. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. In this context, forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as "believe," "anticipate," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "preliminary," "should," "target" or "will." Statements herein are based on certain assumptions and analyses by the Company and factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in or implied by such statements for a variety of reasons including, but not limited to: additional information regarding the deposit fraudulent activity; changes in interest rates; inflation; changes in deposit flows and the cost and availability of funds; the Company’s ability to implement its strategic plan, including by expanding its commercial lending footprint and integrating its acquisitions; whether the Company experiences greater credit losses than expected; whether the Company experiences breaches of its, or third party, information systems; the attitudes and preferences of the Company's customers; legal and regulatory proceedings and related matters, including any action described in our reports filed with the SEC, could adversely affect us and the banking industry in general; the competitive environment; fluctuations in the fair value of securities in its investment portfolio; changes in the regulatory environment and the Company's compliance with regulatory requirements; and general economic and credit market conditions nationally and regionally; and the macroeconomic volatility related to the impact of a pandemic or global political unrest. Consequently, all forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and the cautionary language and risk factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this press release.

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

2024 2023 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Cash and cash equivalents $ 249,569 $ 146,347 $ 237,038 $ 124,442 $ 192,111 Investment securities: Available for sale 886,816 871,635 923,761 887,730 854,215 Held-to-maturity, net 121,279 128,271 143,714 148,156 154,204 Total investment securities 1,008,095 999,906 1,067,475 1,035,886 1,008,419 Loans held for sale 2,495 2,099 504 1,370 1,873 Loans: Commercial business 654,519 713,947 707,564 735,700 711,538 Commercial mortgage 2,105,641 2,085,870 2,045,056 2,005,319 1,985,279 Residential real estate loans 648,241 647,675 648,160 649,822 635,209 Residential real estate lines 76,203 75,510 75,668 77,367 76,722 Consumer indirect 874,651 894,596 920,428 948,831 982,137 Other consumer 43,734 43,870 45,170 45,100 40,281 Total loans 4,402,989 4,461,468 4,442,046 4,462,139 4,431,166 Allowance for credit losses – loans 44,678 43,952 43,075 51,082 49,630 Total loans, net 4,358,311 4,417,516 4,398,971 4,411,057 4,381,536 Total interest-earning assets 5,666,972 5,709,148 5,857,616 5,702,904 5,747,191 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,867 60,979 72,287 72,504 72,725 Total assets 6,156,317 6,131,772 6,298,598 6,160,881 6,140,149 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand 978,660 939,346 972,801 1,010,614 1,035,350 Interest-bearing demand 793,996 711,580 798,831 713,158 827,842 Savings and money market 2,027,181 2,007,256 2,064,539 2,084,444 1,943,794 Time deposits 1,506,764 1,475,139 1,560,586 1,404,696 1,508,987 Total deposits 5,306,601 5,133,321 5,396,757 5,212,912 5,315,973 Short-term borrowings 55,000 202,000 133,000 185,000 70,000 Long-term borrowings, net 124,765 124,687 124,610 124,532 124,454 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,507,706 4,520,662 4,681,566 4,511,830 4,475,077 Shareholders’ equity 500,342 467,667 445,734 454,796 408,716 Common shareholders’ equity 483,050 450,375 428,442 437,504 391,424 Tangible common equity(1) 422,183 389,396 356,155 365,000 318,699 Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (102,029 ) $ (125,774 ) $ (126,264 ) $ (119,941 ) $ (161,389 ) Common shares outstanding 15,474 15,472 15,447 15,407 15,402 Treasury shares 625 627 653 692 698 CAPITAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA: Leverage ratio 8.98 % 8.61 % 8.03 % 8.18 % 8.20 % Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 10.28 % 10.03 % 9.43 % 9.43 % 9.26 % Tier 1 capital ratio 10.62 % 10.36 % 9.76 % 9.76 % 9.58 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.95 % 12.65 % 12.04 % 12.13 % 11.91 % Common equity to assets 7.85 % 7.34 % 6.80 % 7.10 % 6.37 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.93 % 6.41 % 5.72 % 6.00 % 5.25 % Common book value per share $ 31.22 $ 29.11 $ 27.74 $ 28.40 $ 25.41 Tangible common book value per share(1) $ 27.28 $ 25.17 $ 23.06 $ 23.69 $ 20.69

(1) See Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.











FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third SELECTED INCOME STATEMENT DATA: 2024 2023 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Interest income $ 235,112 $ 209,586 $ 77,911 $ 78,788 $ 78,413 $ 76,547 $ 74,700 Interest expense 113,156 83,757 37,230 37,595 38,331 36,661 33,023 Net interest income 121,956 125,829 40,681 41,193 40,082 39,886 41,677 (Benefit) provision for credit losses (311 ) 8,410 3,104 2,041 (5,456 ) 5,271 966 Net interest income after (benefit) provision for credit losses 122,267 117,419 37,577 39,152 45,538 34,615 40,711 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposits 3,159 3,457 1,103 979 1,077 1,168 1,207 Insurance income 2,141 5,093 3 4 2,134 1,615 1,678 Card interchange income 5,810 6,140 1,900 2,008 1,902 2,080 2,094 Investment advisory 8,158 8,286 2,797 2,779 2,582 2,669 2,544 Company owned life insurance 4,062 2,974 1,404 1,360 1,298 9,132 1,027 Investments in limited partnerships 1,545 1,111 400 803 342 672 391 Loan servicing 421 395 88 158 175 84 135 Income (loss) from derivative instruments, net 763 1,418 212 377 174 (68 ) 219 Net gain on sale of loans held for sale 432 349 220 124 88 217 115 Net loss on investment securities - - - - - (3,576 ) - Net gain (loss) on other assets 13,633 31 138 13,508 (13 ) (37 ) (1 ) Net (loss) gain on tax credit investments (139 ) (45 ) (170 ) 406 (375 ) (207 ) (333 ) Other 4,370 3,667 1,345 1,508 1,517 1,619 1,410 Total noninterest income 44,355 32,876 9,440 24,014 10,901 15,368 10,486 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 48,967 54,047 15,879 15,748 17,340 17,842 18,160 Occupancy and equipment 10,570 11,059 3,370 3,448 3,752 3,739 3,791 Professional services 6,131 3,844 1,965 1,794 2,372 1,415 1,076 Computer and data processing 16,081 14,548 5,353 5,342 5,386 5,562 5,107 Supplies and postage 1,431 1,418 519 437 475 455 455 FDIC assessments 3,733 3,586 1,092 1,346 1,295 1,316 1,232 Advertising and promotions 1,108 1,556 371 440 297 370 744 Amortization of intangibles 443 689 112 114 217 221 225 Restructuring (recoveries) charges - (74 ) - - - 188 (55 ) Deposit-related charged-off items 19,987 978 410 398 19,179 223 188 Other 11,051 10,527 3,398 3,953 3,700 3,716 3,812 Total noninterest expense 119,502 102,178 32,469 33,020 54,013 35,047 34,735 Income before income taxes 47,120 48,117 14,548 30,146 2,426 14,936 16,462 Income tax expense 5,955 7,633 1,082 4,517 356 5,156 2,440 Net income 41,165 40,484 13,466 25,629 2,070 9,780 14,022 Preferred stock dividends 1,094 1,094 365 364 365 365 365 Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,071 $ 39,390 $ 13,101 $ 25,265 $ 1,705 $ 9,415 $ 13,657 FINANCIAL RATIOS: Earnings per share – basic $ 2.60 $ 2.56 $ 0.85 $ 1.64 $ 0.11 $ 0.61 $ 0.89 Earnings per share – diluted $ 2.57 $ 2.55 $ 0.84 $ 1.62 $ 0.11 $ 0.61 $ 0.88 Cash dividends declared on common stock $ 0.90 $ 0.90 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Common dividend payout ratio 34.62 % 35.16 % 35.29 % 18.29 % 272.73 % 49.18 % 33.71 % Dividend yield (annualized) 4.72 % 7.15 % 4.69 % 6.25 % 6.41 % 5.59 % 7.07 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.90 % 0.90 % 0.89 % 1.68 % 0.13 % 0.63 % 0.92 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.88 % 12.72 % 11.08 % 22.93 % 1.83 % 9.28 % 12.96 % Return on average common equity (annualized) 12.02 % 12.90 % 11.18 % 23.51 % 1.57 % 9.31 % 13.15 % Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 14.09 % 15.72 % 12.87 % 27.51 % 1.88 % 11.37 % 15.98 % Efficiency ratio(2) 71.75 % 64.25 % 64.70 % 50.58 % 105.77 % 59.48 % 66.47 % Effective tax rate 12.6 % 15.9 % 7.4 % 15.0 % 14.7 % 34.5 % 14.8 %

(1) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense by net revenue, i.e., the sum of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest income before net gains on investment securities. This is a banking industry measure not required by GAAP.









FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES: 2024 2023 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits $ 113,656 $ 72,977 $ 49,476 $ 134,123 $ 158,075 $ 102,487 $ 62,673 Investment securities(1) 1,174,850 1,266,832 1,147,052 1,194,808 1,182,993 1,199,766 1,230,590 Loans: Commercial business 700,178 697,728 673,830 704,272 722,720 702,222 712,224 Commercial mortgage 2,060,827 1,879,077 2,092,905 2,059,382 2,029,841 1,995,233 1,977,978 Residential real estate loans 648,286 603,268 647,844 648,099 648,921 640,955 621,074 Residential real estate lines 75,880 76,219 75,671 75,575 76,396 76,741 75,847 Consumer indirect 906,762 1,008,311 881,133 905,056 934,380 965,571 989,614 Other consumer 46,615 23,712 43,789 44,552 51,535 43,664 34,086 Total loans 4,438,548 4,288,315 4,415,172 4,436,936 4,463,793 4,424,386 4,410,823 Total interest-earning assets 5,727,054 5,628,124 5,611,700 5,765,867 5,804,861 5,726,639 5,704,086 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 65,397 73,079 60,936 62,893 72,409 72,628 72,851 Total assets 6,132,110 5,991,075 6,018,390 6,153,429 6,225,760 6,127,171 6,073,653 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand 727,179 831,345 691,412 741,006 749,512 780,546 766,636 Savings and money market 2,018,881 1,691,783 1,938,935 2,036,772 2,081,815 2,048,822 1,749,202 Time deposits 1,500,238 1,484,919 1,515,745 1,505,665 1,479,133 1,455,867 1,564,035 Short-term borrowings 149,588 221,392 129,130 140,110 179,747 84,587 222,871 Long-term borrowings, net 124,640 121,033 124,717 124,640 124,562 124,484 124,407 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,520,526 4,350,472 4,399,939 4,548,193 4,614,769 4,494,306 4,427,151 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 955,428 1,038,798 952,970 950,819 962,522 1,006,465 1,022,423 Total deposits 5,201,726 5,046,845 5,099,062 5,234,262 5,272,982 5,291,700 5,102,296 Total liabilities 5,669,430 5,565,583 5,535,112 5,703,929 5,770,725 5,708,842 5,644,488 Shareholders’ equity 462,680 425,492 483,278 449,500 455,035 418,329 429,165 Common equity 445,388 408,200 465,986 432,208 437,743 401,037 411,873 Tangible common equity(2) 379,991 335,121 405,050 369,315 365,334 328,409 339,022 Common shares outstanding: Basic 15,437 15,371 15,464 15,444 15,403 15,393 15,391 Diluted 15,582 15,443 15,636 15,556 15,543 15,511 15,462 SELECTED AVERAGE YIELDS:

(Tax equivalent basis) Investment securities 2.14 % 1.89 % 2.14 % 2.17 % 2.09 % 2.03 % 1.88 % Loans 6.39 % 5.90 % 6.42 % 6.40 % 6.33 % 6.21 % 6.15 % Total interest-earning assets 5.49 % 4.98 % 5.53 % 5.50 % 5.43 % 5.32 % 5.21 % Interest-bearing demand 1.12 % 0.75 % 1.05 % 1.18 % 1.11 % 1.26 % 0.83 % Savings and money market 3.05 % 2.05 % 3.07 % 3.01 % 3.08 % 3.01 % 2.51 % Time deposits 4.71 % 3.78 % 4.72 % 4.72 % 4.68 % 4.57 % 4.20 % Short-term borrowings 2.99 % 3.98 % 2.64 % 2.75 % 3.42 % 1.38 % 3.98 % Long-term borrowings, net 5.02 % 5.06 % 5.03 % 5.02 % 5.02 % 5.05 % 5.05 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.34 % 2.57 % 3.37 % 3.32 % 3.34 % 3.24 % 2.96 % Net interest rate spread 2.15 % 2.41 % 2.16 % 2.18 % 2.09 % 2.08 % 2.25 % Net interest margin 2.85 % 2.99 % 2.89 % 2.87 % 2.78 % 2.78 % 2.91 %

(1) Includes investment securities at adjusted amortized cost.

(2) See Appendix A – Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the computation of this non-GAAP financial measure.









FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third ASSET QUALITY DATA: 2024 2023 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Allowance for Credit Losses – Loans Beginning balance $ 51,082 $ 45,413 $ 43,952 $ 43,075 $ 51,082 $ 49,630 $ 49,836 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries): Commercial business (33 ) (59 ) (3 ) 7 (37 ) (50 ) 32 Commercial mortgage 6 (958 ) 10 (3 ) (1 ) 993 (972 ) Residential real estate loans 99 67 (1 ) 96 4 22 (4 ) Residential real estate lines - 41 - - - - - Consumer indirect 5,370 4,421 1,553 844 2,973 3,174 2,283 Other consumer 466 811 106 178 182 82 259 Total net charge-offs (recoveries) 5,908 4,323 1,665 1,122 3,121 4,221 1,598 (Benefit) provision for credit losses – loans (496 ) 8,540 2,391 1,999 (4,886 ) 5,673 1,392 Ending balance $ 44,678 $ 49,630 $ 44,678 $ 43,952 $ 43,075 $ 51,082 $ 49,630 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized): Commercial business -0.01 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.02 % -0.03 % 0.02 % Commercial mortgage 0.00 % -0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.20 % -0.19 % Residential real estate loans 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.06 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Residential real estate lines 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Consumer indirect 0.79 % 0.59 % 0.70 % 0.38 % 1.28 % 1.30 % 0.92 % Other consumer 1.33 % 4.57 % 0.95 % 1.62 % 1.41 % 0.75 % 3.00 % Total loans 0.18 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.28 % 0.38 % 0.14 % Supplemental information(1) Non-performing loans: Commercial business $ 5,752 $ 254 $ 5,752 $ 5,680 $ 5,956 $ 5,664 $ 254 Commercial mortgage 25,620 686 25,620 10,452 10,826 10,563 686 Residential real estate loans 5,790 4,992 5,790 5,961 6,797 6,364 4,992 Residential real estate lines 232 201 232 183 235 221 201 Consumer indirect 3,291 3,382 3,291 2,897 2,880 3,814 3,382 Other consumer 57 6 57 36 36 34 6 Total non-performing loans 40,742 9,521 40,742 25,209 26,730 26,660 9,521 Foreclosed assets 109 162 109 63 140 142 162 Total non-performing assets $ 40,851 $ 9,683 $ 40,851 $ 25,272 $ 26,870 $ 26,802 $ 9,683 Total non-performing loans to total loans 0.93 % 0.21 % 0.93 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.60 % 0.21 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.66 % 0.16 % 0.66 % 0.41 % 0.43 % 0.44 % 0.16 % Allowance for credit losses – loans to total loans 1.01 % 1.12 % 1.01 % 0.99 % 0.97 % 1.14 % 1.12 % Allowance for credit losses – loans to non-performing loans 110 % 521 % 110 % 174 % 161 % 192 % 521 %

(1) At period end.











FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, INC.

Appendix A — Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Nine Months Ended 2024 2023 September 30, Third Second First Fourth Third 2024 2023 Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Ending tangible assets: Total assets $ 6,156,317 $ 6,131,772 $ 6,298,598 $ 6,160,881 $ 6,140,149 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,867 60,979 72,287 72,504 72,725 Tangible assets $ 6,095,450 $ 6,070,793 $ 6,226,311 $ 6,088,377 $ 6,067,424 Ending tangible common equity: Common shareholders’ equity $ 483,050 $ 450,375 $ 428,442 $ 437,504 $ 391,424 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 60,867 60,979 72,287 72,504 72,725 Tangible common equity $ 422,183 $ 389,396 $ 356,155 $ 365,000 $ 318,699 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.93 % 6.41 % 5.72 % 6.00 % 5.25 % Common shares outstanding 15,474 15,472 15,447 15,407 15,402 Tangible common book value per share(2) $ 27.28 $ 25.17 $ 23.06 $ 23.69 $ 20.69 Average tangible assets: Average assets $ 6,132,110 $ 5,991,075 $ 6,018,390 $ 6,153,429 $ 6,225,760 $ 6,127,171 $ 6,073,653 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 65,397 73,079 60,936 62,893 72,409 72,628 72,851 Average tangible assets $ 6,066,713 $ 5,917,996 $ 5,957,454 $ 6,090,536 $ 6,153,351 $ 6,054,543 $ 6,000,802 Average tangible common equity: Average common equity $ 445,388 $ 408,200 $ 465,986 $ 432,208 $ 437,743 $ 401,037 $ 411,873 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net 65,397 73,079 60,936 62,893 72,409 72,628 72,851 Average tangible common equity $ 379,991 $ 335,121 $ 405,050 $ 369,315 $ 365,334 $ 328,409 $ 339,022 Net income available to common shareholders $ 40,071 $ 39,390 $ 13,101 $ 25,265 $ 1,705 $ 9,415 $ 13,657 Return on average tangible common equity(3) 14.09 % 15.72 % 12.87 % 27.51 % 1.88 % 11.37 % 15.98 % Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net income $ 41,165 $ 40,484 $ 13,466 $ 25,629 $ 2,070 $ 9,780 $ 14,022 Add: Income tax expense 5,955 7,633 1,082 4,517 356 5,156 2,440 Add: (Benefit) provision for credit losses (311 ) 8,410 3,104 2,041 (5,456 ) 5,271 966 Pre-tax pre-provision (loss) income $ 46,809 $ 56,527 $ 17,652 $ 32,187 $ (3,030 ) $ 20,207 $ 17,428

(1) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets.

(2) Tangible common equity divided by common shares outstanding.

(3) Net income available to common shareholders (annualized) divided by average tangible common equity.

